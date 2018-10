If you experience from sudden headaches, yeast infection, fatigue, itching, etc then you must be suffering from Candida or Candidiasis. It is a fungal infection caused due to an abnormal overgrowth of the fungus Candida albicans. Already many people have this pathogen inside their bodies but by certain good microbes within the body, it is kept under control. At times the balance of these good microbes in the digestive tract gets disturbed because of various reasons. When this happens the Candida albicans spread at a rapid pace, especially a huge portion of the digestive tract, which leads to the above-mentioned symptoms.

Antibiotics are the most common and acknowledged causes of Candida. Yes, antibiotics have side-effects even though they are considered good for our body. This is because many a time antibiotics kill even the helpful bacteria which play important roles in maintaining our bodies which disrupt the balance of our immune and digestive systems. And thus, Candida spread faster than usual and release more toxins. Another reason for this infection is stress over long periods of time. Stress has the potential to alter not just the exterior but also the interior of the body, affects the immune system badly and most people these days are victims of stressful lives.

The consumption of a diet rich in unhealthy sugars for a long time could be another reason for Candida. Every day we consume a lot of sugar every day from different sources and it helps Candida to grow further. So, you should completely avoid foods that have high sugar content or find better alternatives for them or use them as little as possible.

Unfortunately, there are other food as well which you should avoid such as meat (all forms of processed meat and pork), fishes like tuna and swordfish, grains that contain gluten, nuts and seeds like pistachios, cashews, peanuts, etc. fruit juice or fruits high in sugar, dairy products such as whey isolates, milk, cheese, sugared-yoghurts, etc. sweeteners, processed vegetable oils and refined oils, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks such as soft drinks, energy drinks, caffeine, and almost all alcoholic drinks.