Everything You Need To Know About Cancer-Diabetes Link And Its Treatment

VERIFIED

Diabetics may benefit from targeted cancer screening, considering their elevated risk. (Photo: Freepik)

According to Dr Avinash Phadke, technical director, Agilus Diagnostics, type 2 diabetes emerges as a common denominator in the cancer-diabetes relationship.

Individually, cancer and diabetes are life-threatening diseases with grave consequences unless diagnosed on time and treated effectively. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 alone. Diabetes affects approximately 463 million people worldwide, a number projected to rise to 700 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Unfortunately, these two diseases are interconnected.

According to Dr Avinash Phadke, technical director, Agilus Diagnostics, type 2 diabetes -- characterised by insulin resistance and high blood sugar levels -- emerges as a common denominator in the cancer-diabetes relationship. "Research indicates that individuals with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer," he said.

Shared risk factors

Dr Phadke added that both diabetes and cancer share several risk factors, including obesity, aging, and leading a sedentary lifestyle. "Obesity not only increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but is also a well-established risk factor for various cancers, such as breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. The intricate web of shared risk factors complicates the understanding of causality, but underscores the importance of lifestyle interventions for preventing both conditions," he said.

TRENDING NOW

Biological links

What could be the biological links intertwining cancer and diabetes at the molecular level? "Insulin, a hormone central to diabetes, also plays a role in cell growth and division. Dysregulation of insulin signalling pathways can contribute to the uncontrolled growth characteristic of cancer cells. In addition to that, chronic inflammation, a common thread in both conditions, creates a conducive environment for cancer development," the doctor explained.

Screening and treatment

According to the doctor, diabetics may benefit from targeted cancer screening, considering their elevated risk. Conversely, managing diabetes could become an integral part of cancer treatment plans, acknowledging the impact of insulin and blood sugar levels on cancer progression.

You may like to read

"Recognising the link between these two conditions opens avenues for comprehensive preventive measures and integrated treatment approaches. The key lies in fostering a holistic approach to health that addresses both diabetes and cancer in tandem," Dr Phadke concluded.