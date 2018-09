A strong and sudden contraction of the body that take place when you sleep, causing you to wake up with a start is called a hypnic jerk and can occur in the transition period between the sleep and wakefulness and it can be scary too. A hypnic jerk is also known as sleep starts, sleep twitches, night starts, and myoclonic jerks.

The causes can be attributed to anxiety, intake of caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol, when you work out before sleeping, sleep deprivation and so on. Furthermore, you will experience the following symptoms – sweating, increased breathing rate and heartbeat, a falling sensation which will be scary and sensory flash. So, consult your expert on if you find it difficult to sleep. Moreover, you can also opt for these natural remedies.