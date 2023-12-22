Everything To Know About Mewing, A Technique That Enhances Facial Structure

Most of us desire to have a defined and chiselled jawline or enhanced facial aesthetics. It can be achieved through 'mewing'. While the word may conjure up the image of a little, cute cat, the practice of mewing emphasises on correct tongue placement with the intent of refining facial features and reshaping one's visage.

According to Dr Rajesh Shetty, clinical director of Dazzle Dental Clinic, Mumbai, the technique traces its origins to Dr John Mew, a UK-based orthodontist, whose theory posits that incorrect tongue positioning can contribute to facial asymmetry and less-than-ideal cranio-facial growth. "By adopting the correct tongue posture, Dr Mew believes individuals can mitigate these imbalances and work toward a more harmonious facial appearance," he says.

How does one mew?

"The method calls for the tongue to rest against the roof of the mouth. Specifically, the tongue's back should touch the soft palate while the tip gently rests behind the front teeth. This posture should be maintained consistently, including during eating and sleeping," Dr Shetty explains.

Benefits of mewing

The doctor states that the technique aims to refine the jawline. "Sustained pressure from the tongue on the upper jaw -- or maxilla -- stimulates its forward growth, leading to a more prominent chin and a defined jawline." Another advantage, he says, pertains to breathing and oral health. "The appropriate tongue placement can broaden the palate, increasing air passage and minimising breathing obstructions. This is especially useful for those with mouth breathing tendencies, or with symptoms of sleep apnea."

Mewing is also understood to address specific dental concerns. Consistent tongue pressure on the front teeth can assist in rectifying open bites or other forms of malocclusion. This, in turn, improves dental alignment, contributing to a more appealing smile, states Dr Shetty.

Not an instantaneous remedy

According to the doctor, mewing demands prolonged, conscious effort. "Individual outcomes can differ influenced by factors like age, genetic predisposition, and existing oral health conditions. People who have consistently applied the technique report noticeable changes in their facial structure."

While adopting the practice may initially seem awkward, it is aided by continual awareness of tongue placement, says the doctor. He adds that a balanced diet, good overall posture, routine physical activity, and avoidance of detrimental habits like smoking can enhance both facial features and general well-being.

"Consultation with a dental or orthodontic expert is advisable before implementing mewing. A professional can evaluate your specific circumstances and recommend whether mewing is suitable for you, or suggest alternative treatments that may serve you better," he concludes.