Everyone Above 6 Months Should Get Yearly Flu Shot: Vaccine Side Effects Are Nothing To Worry About

The first flu shot is given at six months after the children are born.

It is possible to catch both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, no matter how healthy you are.Taking a flu shot can minimize the risk for co-infection.

Taking a flu shot can reduce one's chances of getting sick from flu, the serious complications caused due to it, as well as the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization and death. Doctors recommends everyone above 6 months to get a flu shot every year. Avoiding the flu shots for fear of side effects like fever, body pain, or swelling at the injection site? Don't worry they will go away within a day or two, say doctors.

Flu is dangerous for infants, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with chronic conditions, such as asthma. These are high-risk individuals, and they can become seriously ill, said Dr. Mukesh Budhawani, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune.

"Getting the flu vaccine will reduce the seriousness and length of illness and even risk for a flu-related hospitalization and death. The flu shot can protect you and your loved ones against serious complications. It can impact a healthy individual's health leading to pneumonia. In case, you already have flu then it takes a toll on your immune system and makes you prone to Covid infection," he added.

Twindemic of flu and COVID-19

Several experts have warned of the possibility of 'twindemic' of influenza (flu) and COVID-19 this winter season. Covid-19 restrictions and widespread preventive measures like wearing masks and social distancing also helped curb the spread of flu and other common respiratory viruses the previous season. With restrictions being lifted and people letting their guards down, experts fear that flu season could come roaring back this time. Therefore, the WHO and health officials have urged people to get their flu shots amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Budhawani also stated that it is possible to catch both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, no matter how healthy you are, and that taking a flu shot can minimize the risk for co-infection. In fact, he said, "There are more flu cases this year compared to last year. More than 5,000 flu patients have been seen this year. People of all ages, from young children to the elderly are at a higher risk."

Though flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, they are caused by different viruses. Both flu and COVID-19 shots may cause side effects like pain and swelling at the injection site, body pain, fever, and chills. "Don't avoid getting a shot owing to the fear of side effects," Dr. Budhawani urged people.

More reasons to get flu vaccine

Dr. Keerti Kotla, Apollo Diagnostic Pune noted that getting the flu vaccine has been linked to lower rates of cardiac events in people with heart problems and reduces the risk of worsening one's lung disease like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Form those with heart disease or those who have risk factors of heart disease, coming down with flu can significantly worsen the symptoms and increase their risk of suffering from a heart attack or a stroke. Studies has shown that taking a flu shot may help lower this risk.

Anyone 6 months and older can get a flu shot. Discuss in length with your doctor about your medical history and then take the vaccine.

