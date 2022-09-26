Every 5th Person In Uttar Pradesh Is Overweight: 7 Lifestyle Habits That Can Contribute To Obesity

Anyone with a BMI (Body Mass Index) of more than 30 is considered obese and a person with BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight or at risk of suffering from obesity.

Obesity is not just a disorder but can be a major contributor factor to several other chronic health conditions. In a recent report, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has shown that a very fifth person in the 15-49 years age group in Uttar Pradesh is overweight or obese. According to the health experts, the report showed that against 16.5 per cent of the people falling in the category in NFHS-4, the number has gone up to 19 per cent for women and 6 per cent for men in NFHS-5.

Who is obese? Anyone with a BMI (Body Mass Index) of more than 30 is considered obese and a person with BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight or at risk of suffering from obesity. According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), too much body fat increases the risk of noncommunicable diseases, including 13 types of cancer, type-2 diabetes, heart problems and lung conditions.

7 Lifestyle Habits That Can Contribute To Obesity

There are many factors that can majorly contribute to obesity. As obesity and overweight can lead to the onset of some of the chronic diseases, here is a checklist of risk factors that can contribute majorly to your weight gain to a level where your body can become a hub for several diseases.

Not getting enough sleep Eating in large portions Eating processed foods Not exercising enough Stress and anxiety Skipping meals Alcohol consumption

How To Prevent Obesity

Some easy changes in life can help you prevent the risk of obesity. Take a quick look at what you can do to prevent obesity:

Consume less sugary and processed items Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet Eat plenty of dietary fibers Eat in small quantities - keep your meals small Do not skip your meals Avoid eating junk or fried foods Say no to alcohol and smoking