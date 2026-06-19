"Even after death, Raj gave life to six people": Here's a heartbreaking story of a 19-year-old organ donor from Mumbai

A Mumbai family turned personal tragedy into hope by donating their 19-year-old son's organs, giving six people a second chance at life.

It is often said that a person's life is not measured by the number of years they live, but by the number of smiles they bring to others. The story of Raj Gandhi, a 19-year-old college student from Malad, Mumbai, truly reflects this thought. Although Raj was the youngest member of his family, his compassion and generosity made him the biggest at heart.

Raj tragically lost his life in a local train accident in 2017, leaving his family devastated. However, before leaving the world, he performed a noble act that continues to inspire society even today. As part of a special Zee Media campaign to spread awareness about organ donation, our team spoke to Raj's elder brother, Miten Gandhi. Even years later, the pain of losing Raj and the pride in his final act were clearly visible in Miten's tearful eyes.

When happiness suddenly came to a halt

It was the evening of May 18, 2017. Like any other day, the Gandhi family was at home waiting for Raj to return. Around 8:00 PM, dinner preparations were underway, but Raj had not arrived yet.

Recalling that painful night, Miten Gandhi said, "We were all sitting together waiting for dinner. Raj was running late, so we started calling him. His phone kept ringing, but there was no answer. Slowly, a strange anxiety began to build within us. We continued calling repeatedly. Suddenly, someone answered the phone, but it was not Raj it was the police. What they told us shattered our world. In a very matter-of-fact tone, they informed us, 'Raj is no more. He has been the victim of a train accident.'"

Raj's condition continued to worsen in the ICU

That evening, Raj was returning home by local train after finishing work at his uncle's office near Mumbai's Masjid station. The train was extremely crowded, and amid the rush and pushing, Raj lost his balance and fell from the moving train.

He suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was immediately admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors made every possible effort to save him, but despite continuous treatment, his condition kept deteriorating.

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"Raj was the youngest in the family, but had the biggest heart"

As Miten remembered his younger brother, his voice grew heavy with emotion. He described Raj as someone who was naturally kind and always willing to help others.

"Raj was the youngest and the darling of our family," Miten said. "But he had a very big heart and a generous nature. He was always ready to help people. Many times, he would quietly help someone without even telling us. Later, when people informed us about the support he had given them, we felt extremely proud. Though he was young in age, he had a truly large heart. Even after his death, that nature of helping others remained unchanged. In his final moments, he gave new life to six people."

When hope for his own life ended, the family chose to save others

On May 21, 2017, after exhausting every possible medical effort, doctors delivered the heartbreaking news no family ever wants to hear. Raj was declared brain dead, meaning his brain had completely stopped functioning and recovery was impossible.

Amid this unimaginable grief, a close family friend contacted the MOHAN Foundation helpline. Since there are many myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation in society, the family initially had concerns. The friend directly asked the foundation's Mumbai transplant coordinator whether Raj's organs would truly reach deserving patients or if there was any possibility of misuse.

The transplant coordinator reassured the family with complete transparency that organ donation in India is a fully legal and regulated process. Organs are allocated only to patients registered on the official waiting list maintained by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Mumbai. This assurance gave the Gandhi family the confidence and strength to make a life-changing decision.

Parents were unaware of the meaning of 'brain dead'

The hospital's transplant coordinator, along with the MOHAN Foundation team, carefully explained the meaning of brain death to Raj's parents. After two rigorous medical tests confirmed that Raj was brain dead, his father Navinchandra Gandhi, mother Neela N. Gandhi, and brother Miten made the courageous decision to donate his organs despite their immense grief.

A train accident became a medico-legal case

Since the incident involved a train accident, it was registered as a medico-legal case (MLC). This required immediate clearance from the local police authorities before the organ donation process could proceed.

Even during such an emotional time, the hospital administration and legal authorities acted swiftly. Once police permission was granted, the process of organ retrieval began. Raj's heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes were donated to help those in need.

Raj is gone, but he continues to live through others

Miten Gandhi's final words leave a deep emotional impact on everyone who hears Raj's story. "We decided to donate his organs because we knew that is exactly what Raj would have wanted," Miten said. "He was always someone who believed in helping others. Although Raj is no longer physically with us, we find peace in knowing that someone's son, brother, or father is alive today because of Raj's heart."

Zee Media's Appeal: Organ donation is the greatest donation

There is still a major lack of awareness about organ donation in our society. Every year, millions of people in India lose their lives because they do not receive organs on time. The story of Raj Gandhi and his family teaches us that even in moments of deep grief, one decision can bring hope and light into someone else's life.

Become a part of Zee Media's awareness campaign, "Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi", help remove the myths surrounding organ donation, and take the pledge to donate organs. Your one decision can give a new life to someone in need. Zee Media salutes the inspiring spirit of Raj Gandhi and his entire family.

6 Important facts about organ donation

1. Who can donate organs?

Organ donation can happen in two ways:

Living Donation A person can donate a kidney or a part of the liver while alive.

A person can donate a kidney or a part of the liver while alive. Deceased Donation After a person is declared brain dead, organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, eyes, and lungs can be donated.

The medical team carefully examines and decides which organs are suitable for donation.

2. How can you donate organs?

If a loved one is declared brain dead by doctors, the family can immediately inform the hospital staff about their wish to donate organs or contact the government helpline at 1800-11-4770.

The hospital will ask the family to sign a consent form. There is no charge for organ donation, and the family is not required to pay for the donation procedure.

The organ retrieval process is carried out with complete respect and dignity. No visible scars or deformities remain on the body, and after the procedure, the body is respectfully handed back to the family for final rites.

3. Where can you register for organ donation?

You can register for organ donation and get your Donor Card by visiting the official NOTTO website: notto.mohfw.gov.in.

Apart from NOTTO, you can also register through organizations like MOHAN Foundation and Organ India by filling out their online forms.

4. How to fill the form on the NOTTO website?

Visit notto.mohfw.gov.in and click on the "Register for Organ Donation" option on the homepage.

and click on the option on the homepage. Fill in your name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email ID, and address.

Select your blood group.

Choose the organs you wish to donate. You can select "All Organs" or choose specific organs such as eyes or kidneys.

or choose specific organs such as eyes or kidneys. Enter the names and contact details of two witnesses or family members.

Verify your mobile number through the OTP received.

Once submitted, your Organ Donor Card will be generated, which you can download and keep safely.

5. Is there any fee for registration?

No, registering for organ donation is completely free of cost.

After registration, it is very important to inform your family about your decision because their final consent is legally required after your death.

6. What is a donor card?

A Donor Card is an identification card issued after you pledge to donate your organs after death. It reflects your wish to become an organ donor.

However, organ donation can only take place after the final written consent of your family members.

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