Erotomania: Imaginary Relationship? Beware Of This Mental Disorder

Erotomania: Imaginary Relationship? Beware Of This Mental Disorder

A person suffering from Erotomania lives in a world of delusion, believing to be in a relationship with a person they have never met.

Humans fantasies knows no limits. At some point or the other in life, everybody has fantasized about a relationship that does not exist in reality. It can be about anybody, an actor, a prominent personality, a batchmate or a friend. This is a fairly common feeling that people have. But there is a line that sensible people do not cross when they have this kind of feelings. There is a huge difference having an innocent crush and fantasy about a person and genuinely believing that a person is in a relationship with someone they have never met in real life. In fact, it's a tell-tale sign of a rare condition called erotomania.

Erotomania is included in the fifth Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, or the DSM-5, as a sub-type of delusional disorder. The condition is characterized by delusions of infatuation, and even love.

What Is Erotomania?

This disorder was brought into light by a French psychiatrist Ga tan Gatian de Cl rambault in 1885. Erotomania is also known as de Cl rambault's Syndrome. People who are diagnosed with Erotomania tend to believe that their imaginary lovers are indirectly communicating with them by using subtle hints like the information embedded in license plates, clues in media appearances, postures and body language, colors of clothing, the list is endless. In other words, an erotomaniac's mind thinks what they want it to.

Erotomaniacs are mostly living in a delusional world where they think what they want to think. . Other than just imagining unreal things, Erotomaniacs might also start stalking the people who they are fantasizing about in order to establish direct contact. This can be very dangerous for the person who is mentally unwell and also for the person who is the subject of his or her interest. In case an Erotomaniac person is given a restraining order, they might also perceive it as a sign from their so called lover. They might even become more aggressive in their behavior towards that person. Their belief and imagination about that certain person is unshakeable and unless they are treated by a professional, the symptoms could become dangerous.

Causes Of This Condition

As a primary disorder, the reasons and causes of this mental condition is not exactly known by experts. But there are some aspects that they have confirmed which is that it can be a genetic condition. If the patients family has a history of delusional disorders, they are also likely to experience this condition. Other possible reasons are, low self-esteem, poor mental health, a strong send of being rejected and difficulty understanding the perspectives of others.

Your genes may have something to do with erotomania - delusions could run in your family. But your environment, lifestyle, and overall mental health also play a role. Common traits of people with erotomania include.

You may like to read

Erotomania Can Lead To Other Mental Health Disorders Too!

If this mental health condition remains undiagnosed and untreated, it can manifest and lead to other dangerous conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These conditions can also get triggered due to addiction to alcohol and drugs or even regular use of antidepressants.

Unfortunately, once erotomania sets in, the condition can be chronic as suggested by more than 30-year-long case studies on people living with it. However, antipsychotic medication in combination with psychotherapy can effectively treat the condition in many cases.