Eric Dane, 'Grey’s Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' Actor, Dies at 53 After ALS Battle, A Rare Nervous System Disorder

Eric Dane revealed in 2025 that he had been diagnosed with ALS. This is a progressive neurological disorder that affects muscle control.

Eric Dane Death News: Renowned actor Eric Dane, who earned the fame with his excellent roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, breathed his last at the age of 53.

Dane's death comes 10 months after he went public with his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Informing the devastating news to his fans, the actor's family released an official statement. They wrote: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," reads a statement from Dane's family. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

The statment further adds - "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Eric Dane Cause of Death: What Is ALS?

Eric Dane revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in an interview back in April 2025. He later also informed his fans that he had lost use of his right arm.

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and even as Lou Gehrig's Disease - is a rare neurological disorder that mainly affects the way the muscle work and coordinate to function optimally.

You may like to read

Other stars who've battled ALS include late R&B singer Roberta Flack, world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg and former U.S. Vice President Henry A. Wallace.

Understanding ALS - The Rare Neurological Disorder

Dr Vinit Banga, Director Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, explains - ALS is one of the those progressive neurodegenerative disease that primarily targets the motor neurons. These are the nerve cells that are responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

"As these nerve cells gradually deteriorate and die, patients begin to experience muscle weakness, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and eventually problems with breathing."

"One of the most challenging aspects of ALS is that it does not affect intelligence or awareness in most patients," he explains. "Individuals are often fully aware of what is happening to their bodies, which can make the emotional toll especially profound for both patients and their families."

Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.