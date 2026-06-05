Erectile dysfunction could be an early warning sign of heart disease: Expert reveals red flags men often ignore

Erectile dysfunction may signal underlying heart disease. Experts explain the connection, key warning signs, and why men should not ignore symptoms.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 5, 2026 9:36 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Vineet Malhotra

Erectile Dysfunction (Image AI Generated)

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) commonly is viewed as an issue of sexual health and quality of life for men. But, health experts caution that sometimes it's a warning flag for far more critical health issue, heart disease. Erectile dysfunction does not mean that men can ignore it, as it could be a sign of underlying issues related to their cardio-vascular system.

How are erectile dysfunction and heart disease connected?

In a conversation, Dr. Vineet Malhotra, Senior Consultant Urology & Andrology, VNA Hospital, "The connection between erectile dysfunction and heart disease is related to the blood flow. The healthy flow of blood in the blood vessels is necessary for an erection. As these blood vessels grow narrower from the build-up of plaque, blood flow slows down."

"The blood vessels in organ are smaller than the blood vessels that pass through the heart, says Dr. Reddy. They don't show symptoms of insufficient blood flow, which will usually be manifested by their erectile dysfunction, before symptoms appear in the heart," the doctor added.

This can make the development of ED occur many years prior to a person having a heart attack or other heart-related problems.

Why men often ignore the warning signs?

People often ignore the problem of ED as a natural process of ageing and commonly attribute the problem to stress, anxiety or fatigue. These are some of the things that might lead to ED, and if you have a recurring problem with erections, don't dismiss it as normal. Unfortunately, forgoing medical care can mean the underlying cause of heart disease can worsen without diagnosis.

Red flags men should watch out for

Dr. Vineet recommend that men be aware of some symptoms and risk factors that can be an indicator of a higher risk of heart disease, besides erectile dysfunction. There are some signs to be aware of that are:

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Ongoing struggle to get and or keep an erection firm.

Lack of physical activity or exercise ability

Any chest pain or discomfort.

Shortness of breath

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Smoking

Importance of early screening

Experts suggest that if erectile function is an issue, it offers a chance to access for early spotting instead of simply a sexual health problem. A comprehensive evaluation will be part of a medical assessment and may be used to recognize underlying cardiovascular issues before they become life threatening.

Blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and lifestyle decisions may be assessed as part of this evaluation process to see if there's a higher chance of heart disease.

Lifestyle changes can help both heart and sexual health

The things you do to benefit your heart can also help improve the health of your organ. Dr. Reddy recommends:

Regular physical activity Proper nutrition (balanced diet) Quitting smoking Managing stress effectively Managing diabetes and blood pressure is essential for good health

These lifestyle changes will help increase blood flow, lower cardiovascular risk and aid for healthy sexual organ.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you experience erectile dysfunction or symptoms related to heart disease, consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation and care.