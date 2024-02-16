Eradicate Cervical Cancer As A Public Health Burden By 2030, Says WHO

Cervical Cancer, the third most common cancer in women in India, poses a significant global health challenge. Globally, over 540,00 people were diagnosed with Cervical Cancer in the year 2021, and about 342,176 lost their lives to this cancer. Despite these disquieting figures, there is a glimmer of hope and an evident course of action poised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to eradicate Cervical Cancer as a public health burden by 2030.

HPV: Origin Of Cervical Cancer

HPV is a sexually transmitted infectious agent. Most HPV infections are clear on the patient's own. However, chronic diseases can lead to Cervical Cancer among women.

Vaccination: Widening their vaccination with an HPV vaccine 90% by age 15 is critical. Vaccination against HPV has been known to work not only in preventing cases of Cervical Cancer but also those that lead to such an ailment. Screening: Screening helps detect cervical cancer at a pivotal early stage. The WHO aims to have 70% of women screened using high-performance tests by the ages of 35 and 45. The bulk of the effects can be brought under control through routine screening to make early detection possible to obtain prompt intervention and treatment. Treatment and management: The third target is to make sure that ninety per cent of women affected by Precancerous lesions have the treatment and 90% of those diagnosed with Cervical Cancer are given proper management. Early treatment is crucial; having such an option significantly boosts one's success rate.

That is not the only development, as screening technology has witnessed the introduction of HPV testing. This measurement enables the observation of specific HPV variants that result in Cervical Cancer.

LBC And HPV Tests

There is a shift within the paradigm of Cervical Cancer screening to prescribe both LBC and HPV tests. The WHO standard is co-testing, which involves the utilization of LBC and HPV methodology. This method improves the identification of Cervical carcinoma by discriminating diseases that might evade detection when either test is used separately. Notably, co-testing entails one sample requiring that women should not be displayed as false positives and the nonexistence of overtreatment in addition to the medical procedures and mental discomfort.

WHO Global Strategy

A global strategy supported by the WHO based on vaccination, screening, and treatment to eliminate Cervical Cancer as one of the globally prevalent public health problems identified by 2030. One of the most critical steps to more precise and efficient screening was an evolution of techniques, combining LBC and HPV test methodology through co-testing. Educating and enlightening women in screening campaigns is vital so they can get screened occasionally to confirm a better future.