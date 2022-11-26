What is Epilepsy? Is It A Disease Or Disorder?

Brain infections and head injuries are additional potential causes of epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a long-term brain illness that causes fits, seizures, and occasionally unconsciousness. Although one of the most widespread disorders of the neurological system, it rarely poses a threat to life. People with epilepsy can be of any age, race, or sex. A seizure is brought on by any disturbance and unusual activity in the brain's nerve cells. Attacks brought on by an extreme fever or a brain injury do not qualify as epilepsy symptoms.

On the other hand, epilepsy is when a person experiences two or more occurrences without apparent cause. Any disruption in the connection between nerve cells and the neurological system can bring on this condition. Different types of seizures can result from the uncontrolled activity of the nerve cells, which are also known to impact the patient's quality of life. Epilepsy is sometimes known as a seizure disorder. Dr Manish Gupta, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, shares symptoms and causes of epilepsy.

Symptoms

Seizures can interfere with any brain-coordinated function. The following are some seizure warning signs and symptoms:

Short-term confusion

A period of staring

Tense muscles

Arms and legs twitching violently without control

Loss of awareness or conscience

Psychological signs like anxiety, terror, or d j vu

Epilepsy Causes

There may not be any quantifiable or obvious causes of epilepsy, but the following are some potential triggers for this neurological condition. Because of the sparking in the circuits of some sections of the brain, epilepsy is a condition that results in fits or strokes. It is a condition in which the brain cells do not operate properly rather than a mental syndrome. Genetics can also contribute to various types of epilepsy, in addition to the incapacity of the nerve cells. The sickness is frequently passed on to the next generations if a family carries specific genes. In addition, developmental disorders more frequently bring on epilepsy. As the brain begins to function abnormally during the years of growth, this is a frequent cause of the issue. Brain abnormalities also frequently tend to exacerbate it and even lessen the effectiveness of medicines. Brain infections and head injuries are additional potential causes of epilepsy. Any trauma to the head can suppress some of the brain's most crucial regions, leading to disease. In addition, it may be due to conditions that force the immune system to attack brain cells.

