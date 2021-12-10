India Is Facing A Hidden Epidemic Of Epilepsy: AIIMS Doctor

India alone accounts for an estimated 15 million or more cases of epilepsy worldwide. Despite such a high prevalence, awareness about the disease remains very low in the country.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases globally, affecting around 65 million people worldwide. Majority of people with epilepsy (nearly 80%) live in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organisation. India is also facing a hidden epidemic of epilepsy, warn doctors at AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Sarat Chandra, Professor of Neurosurgery, AIIMS Delhi on Friday said that India alone accounts for an estimated 15 million or more cases of epilepsy. Every year, around 2 lakh new cases of epilepsy are added in national data, but there is no large-scale study of epilepsy in the country, he added.

Despite such a high prevalence, awareness about epilepsy in India is very low, noted Dr Manjari Tripathi, Neurology Professor at AIIMS. She went on to highlight that epilepsy is not just a medical problem but also a social problem as many people diagnosed with the disease feel dejected and defeated due to the lack of awareness.

Causes And Symptoms Of Epilepsy

As many as five million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year worldwide, but in about 50% of cases the cause of the disease is not known. Some possible causes of epilepsy, as per WHO, include:

brain damage due to loss of oxygen or trauma during birth, low birth weight

congenital abnormalities or genetic conditions with associated brain malformations

a severe head injury

a stroke that restricts the amount of oxygen to the brain

an infection of the brain such as meningitis, encephalitis or neurocysticercosis,

a brain tumour.

Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent seizures, sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.

People with epilepsy tend to experience higher rates of psychological conditions, including anxiety and depression. They also have higher risk of premature death, up to three times higher than the general population, according to WHO.

Treatment Of Epilepsy

For the majority of people with epilepsy, seizures can be controlled with medications or sometimes surgery.

"Up to 70% of people living with epilepsy could become seizure free with appropriate use of antiseizure medicines. Surgery might be beneficial to patients who respond poorly to drug treatments," the WHO said.

However, in low-income countries, many people with epilepsy do not receive the treatment they need due to is low availability of antiseizure medication.

Being not vocal about the disease is one of the main reasons that has contributed to widening of the treatment gap in India, Dr Chandra added.

