Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder and consistent and long-term treatment is essential for a cure. But medicines for this disorder are expensive and this forces many people, especially in poorer and developing nations, to discontinue treatment. According to estimates there are as many as 70 million people suffering from this condition globally. Of this, almost 12 million epilepsy patients are from India. As a matter of fact, India contributes to nearly one-sixth of the global burden of this disease. Against this backdrop, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (Alkem}, one of the India’s leading pharmaceutical formulation development, manufacturing, and marketing companies, have announced the launch of Brivasure, an affordable anti-epileptic drug for the treatment of epilepsy in India. This drug is a generic version of the parent molecule, Brivaracetam. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2019: Poses for a healthy mind and body

Benefits of this affordable drug

Sometimes, standard treatment may not be enough to control the seizures of epileptic people. In such cases, Brivaracetam can help. This drug is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalization. The drug has exhibited faster onset of action, efficacy with favorable safety profile. Here are the main benefits of this drug. Also Read - Taking epilepsy drugs in pregnancy may lead to birth of babies with defects

This new drug can help patients with epilepsy whose seizures continue to persist despite adequate treatment.

Moreover, the drug control seizures’ intensity and drastically bring down the risk to patients from these seizures.

Cost effective option for epileptic patients

A 25 mg strip of Brivasure costs Rs.79.50/strip in India. You will have to pay RS 148.50/strip for a 50 mg strip, Rs 230 for a 75mg strip and Rs 295 fpr a 100 mg strip. Alkem has developed this drug after the expiry of patent of Brivaracetam in February 2021. Also Read - Yes, seizures may be predicted in people with epilepsy

Dr. Akhilesh Sharma, President and CMO, Alkem, “The magnitude of epilepsy treatment gap in India is very high and ranges from 22 per cent in urban areas to 90 peer cent in rural India. Making effective and high quality anti-epileptic drugs more affordable and accessible to these patients is the need of the hour.” He went on to say that the company is revolutionizing epilepsy treatment in India as well as globally.

Use of Brivaracetam in treatment of epilepsy

This drug is used along with other medications to control partial onset seizures. It is meant for adults and children above the age of 4 years. It decreases abnormal electrical activity in the brain. But, this drug can only control your condition and not cure it.

Standard treatment for epilepsy

Epilepsy can be managed with medications and the treatment will depend on the severity of symptoms, general health condition and response to treatment. Anti-convulsant, anti-seizure drugs can reduce the number of seizures as well as eliminate them. you have. In some cases, a Vagus nerve stimulator is surgically implanted under the skin on the chest to electrically stimulate the nerve that runs through your neck to prevent seizures. In very severe cases, surgery may be an option.

