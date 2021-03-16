Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder and consistent and long-term treatment is essential for a cure. But medicines for this disorder are expensive and this forces many people especially in poorer and developing nations to discontinue treatment. According to estimates there are as many as 70 million people suffering from this condition globally. Of this almost 12 million epilepsy patients are from India. As a matter of fact India contributes to nearly one-sixth of the global burden of this disease. Against this backdrop Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (Alkem} one of the India’s leading pharmaceutical formulation development manufacturing and marketing companies have