Keep a close watch on the diet of those suffering from epilepsy © Shutterstock

Epilepsy, a chronic brain condition with recurrent brain sezuires, requires special care. Experts say that proper nutrition can improve seizure control in children who have epilepsy. Sreemathy Venkatraman, Clinical Nutritionist and Dietician, Brains Hospital Bengaluru, says ketogenic diet is apt for those suffering from epilepsy. It is difficult to make kids follow the keto diet and it can be a challenge for parents as it involves very strict diet control especially with children who might not co-operate and be fussy eaters.

• The ketogenic diet is based on a principle of low carbohydrate and high fat. This should be given under medical supervision. A trained dietitian who is well versed in the ketogenic diet will be able to help the parents and the family by preparing a meal plan based on the child’s growth standards, symptoms, activities and his/her preferences.

• Ketogenic diet has been found very effective if followed right and monitored on a regular basis. This is an individualized and structured diet that provides specific meal plans. The ratio of this diet can be adjusted to effect better seizure-control and also liberalized for better tolerance. Portion control is decided by the dietitian.

• For adults, modified Atkins diet is prescribed and monitored. This diet is more liberal with protein but limits the intake of carbs and is essentially high in healthy fats.

• Low glycemic foods are also advised for controlling epilepsy in adults where more complex carbohydrates and healthy fats are included.

• Limiting screen time, avoiding junk and processed foods and including natural healthy colourful fruits and vegetables rich in polyphenols is essential to see positive effects in children with epilepsy.