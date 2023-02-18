Can epilepsy be managed through medication?

Can Epilepsy Cause Memory Deficits In The Younger Population?

Recurrent seizures are characteristic of the chronic neurological disorder epilepsy. A sudden, abnormal electrical discharge causes seizures in the brain, which leads to a temporary disturbance of normal brain function. While seizures are the hallmark of epilepsy, they are not the only symptom of the condition. Dr Rakesh Jadav, Consultant Neurologist And Epileptologist at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, shares that for many persons with epilepsy, memory problems are a common and debilitating side effect.

Epilepsy Affecting Memory In Several Ways

For example, a person with epilepsy may experience difficulty retaining new information and recalling information they have learned in the past. In some cases, a person with epilepsy may experience memory lapses or "blackouts," during which they cannot recall anything that happened during a seizure. In addition, a person with epilepsy may also experience what is known as "postictal confusion," a period of confusion and disorientation that can occur after a seizure.

Several Factors Causing Memory Problems In Epilepsy

For example, seizures can disrupt the brain's normal functioning and lead to memory problems. In addition, medications used to control seizures can also cause memory problems as a side effect. For example, some antiepileptic drugs can cause drowsiness, making it difficult for a person with epilepsy to concentrate and retain new information.

Some evidence suggests that epilepsy can cause structural changes leading to memory problems. For example, research has shown that people with epilepsy often have abnormal brain activity, such as the hippocampus. This irregular brain activity can disrupt the normal functioning of these brain regions, leading to memory problems.

Cognitive Skills

The promising news is that there are steps that a person with epilepsy can take to manage memory problems. For example, it is essential for persons with epilepsy to take their medications as prescribed by their doctor and to communicate with their doctor if they experience any side effects. In addition, a person with epilepsy can also benefit from cognitive rehabilitation, which involves working with a therapist to improve memory and other cognitive skills.

Cognitive Rehabilitation

In addition to cognitive rehabilitation, other strategies can help a person with epilepsy manage memory problems. A person with epilepsy needs to get plenty of rest, eat a healthy diet, and stay physically active. Regular exercise has been shown to have several benefits for the person with epilepsy, including improved memory and cognitive function.

Another critical aspect of managing memory problems in epilepsy is to stay organized and use memory aids, such as calendars, journals, and to-do lists. In addition, persons with epilepsy can also benefit from using memory techniques, such as mnemonic devices and visualization, from helping them remember information.

To Conclude

Memory problems are a common and debilitating side effect of epilepsy for many people with the condition. However, by working with your healthcare provider, using memory aids and techniques, and engaging in healthy behaviours, a person with epilepsy can take steps to manage memory problems and improve their quality of life.