Epilepsy Management: How Daily Routines, Sleep, And Workplace Support Help Prevent Seizures

Aren't we feeling exhausted and overwhelmed a little more than usual? The daily schedule of hurried mornings, going to jobs, irregular meals and sleep timings have become a regular thing and part of our dysfunctional lifestyle. And this comes with consequences, more so for people who suffer from epilepsy.

According to Dr. Swati N Patil - Consultant Neurology Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, "Epilepsy is a problem for a lot of people. People of all ages may suffer. Epilepsy represents a permanent neurological disorder which affects a worldwide population of 50 million according to World Health Organisation statistics. The process of obtaining your medical diagnosis creates new difficulties which you must navigate."

Living With Epilepsy: Why Home Routines Matter

Home is where one is meant to take a break. But for an individual who has epilepsy, even this personal space has to be managed. Adhering to proper routines and habits can work wonders in living amidst the chaos.

1. Never Miss Medicines

Missing tablets is a common reason for having breakthrough seizures or withdrawal seizures. Having a good meal and sleep schedule which is followed religiously helps with compliance. We can take the help of reminders on the phone or special apps if required.

2. Sleep A Priority For Seizure Control

Sleep should be on more priority and something which cannot be compromised. Follow proper sleep hygiene techniques:

Avoid scrolling 2 hours before sleep Avoid heavy meals Avoid vigorous physical activity after meals Read a book Go to sleep in a dark room Sleep at the exact same time daily

3. Avoid Alcohol And Smoking In Epilepsy

Avoid substances like alcohol and smoking.

They reduce seizure threshold and are not helping us in any way.

There is no safe dose when it comes to alcohol.

Managing Epilepsy At The Workplace

The workplace is where we need to be at our best and handle many things at one time. Having a seizure can create panic and give rise to shame about the illness.

1. Inform Your Superior About Your Condition

Let your superiors know about the illness so that night shifts can be avoided. They will be better prepared to help you if an inadvertent situation arises.

2. Keep Rescue Medication Handy

Keep midazolam spray, as advised by your neurologist, which can be used in emergency situations.

3. Temporary Restrictions After A Seizure

Avoid driving, swimming, going to heights, and cooking. We may advise these restrictions after a triggered seizure for a few weeks. Please follow them for that time. Remember, these restrictions are never for an entire life.

When To See A Neurologist For Epilepsy?

People who experience multiple seizures together with people who develop seizures during their medical treatment need to see a neurologist for evaluation. The treatment plan needs to be adjusted according to the individual's current life circumstances.

Breaking Stigma Around Epilepsy

Break free from prejudice and misconceptions. Listen and follow your neurologist's advice and don't let a disease keep you from living your best life. Take charge of your illness and your life!

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.