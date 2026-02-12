Epilepsy Isn’t Contagious Or Mental Illness, It’s A Neurological Disorder, Says Expert

Epilepsy is not a mental illness but a neurological disorder, which healthcare professionals recommend that regular medicines can control seizures in a large number of patients.

Epilepsy Is A Neurological Disorder: Epilepsy is a much more common illness than people think, but families walk into clinics whispering the word. Epilepsy is a brain condition that happens when a sudden electrical disturbance occurs in the brain. Dr. Arun Sharma, Senior Consultant Neuro Surgery, Yatharth Hospital, Noida 110 unit, states, "Nothing supernatural. Nothing mystical. Just neurology."

Epilepsy Is Not Mental Illness But Neurological Disorder

Although seizures may look frightening because a person may fall, their body may stiffen and experience jerking movements. Here's something important to note, i.e., most seizures stop on their own, and you do not put keys, spoons or your finger in the mouth. Experts suggest simply turning the person gently to one side. Keep them safe from sharp objects and stay calm. While a few minutes may feel very long when you're watching it happen to pass, it is crucial to be aware of this basic knowledge while dealing with a patient dealing with a neurological disorder.

Sharing a case study, Dr. Sharma explains, "I remember a young boy who was maybe a 12-year-old at the time I met him. He was a bright student, good in mathematics, but his parents were more worried about 'what people will say' than the seizures themselves. That stayed with me. The stigma sometimes hurts more than the disease."

Simple Steps Make A Big Difference

There are several treatments available which can be effective in many cases. Healthcare professionals suggest that regular medicines can control seizures in a large number of patients. Some may need adjustments, but it requires long-term follow-up.

Recalling his patients, he added, "I have patients who are teachers, engineers, business owners. One of my patients runs marathons. Yes! marathons. So when someone says epilepsy means life is finished, that is simply not true."

Dr. Sharma states that certain precautions, such as sleeping sufficiently, not skipping medication, and managing stress, can have a positive impact on your health. In his words, "Small disciplines in life matter a lot. When patients follow the advice sincerely, results are usually very good. What troubles still is SILENCE."

He further added, "Many people hide their diagnosis. They avoid telling schools, employers and even relatives. Why should they? Epilepsy is not contagious. It is not a mental illness. It is a neurological disorder. There is a difference. We need conversations, OPEN and HONEST."

Importance Of Epilepsy Awareness

Emphasising the importance of awareness, Dr. Sharma notes, "Awareness reduces fear and knowledge reduces stigma, while support improves confidence. As doctors, we treat the brain, but as a society, we must treat attitudes. If you know someone with epilepsy, don't look at them differently. Ask how you can help. Learn basic first aid. It takes five minutes to understand and save someone from injury. Epilepsy does not define a person, it is just one part of their health story. Nothing more."

