Environment Day 2023: Why Time Has Come For Us To Go Beyond Sanitary Napkins?

As per a recent study, women indicated that the menstrual cup improved their work efficiency, and ensured privacy, and greater mobility.

Sanitary napkins are an effective option for menstrual hygiene but the disposal of these used pads poses a threat to both environment and public health. The use of polymers in sanitary napkins renders them 49% non-biodegradable. While oxo-biodegradable pads are available in the Indian market, their degradation results in the release of smaller plastic polymers including microplastics, which remain in the environment for years until they biodegrade, becoming a cause of concern for public health and the environment.

Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan released a report on the use of menstrual cups, a method for managing menstrual hygiene. The report, 'Why India needs to move beyond sanitary pads' estimates that a woman generates around 14.1 kg of non-biodegradable waste in a lifetime if she uses commercially manufactured disposable sanitary pads. On the other hand, if she uses menstrual cups she will generate .06 kg of non-biodegradable waste. This reduces the generation of total non-biodegradable waste by 99 per cent and is an example of a win-win intervention that is good for the environment and good for health and hygiene.

Improper disposal of menstrual waste also leads to unhealthy exposure of waste pickers to bodily fluids which may or may not be infected. Earlier women were sceptical of exploring other options such as tampons and menstrual cups. These options are insertable and involve a certain risk of hymen breakage which is still a testimony of virginity.

The report was brought out by Action Research and Training for Health (ARTH) at a webinar titled 'Sustainable Menstrual Hygiene Options'.

Why go for menstrual cups?

India's fourth and fifth National Family Health Surveys reported an increase in the use of modern menstrual hygiene products on the part of young women (15 to 24 years) from 57.6 per cent in 2015-16 to 77.3 per cent in 2019-21. This included a sharp rise in the use of sanitary pads from 41.8 per cent to 64.4 per cent, a decline in the use of cloth, tampons and locally made pads, and insignificant use of menstrual cups. Even among rural women, the use of sanitary pads rose from 33.6 to 58.9 per cent.

Unlike sanitary pads and tampons which absorb menstrual blood, a menstrual cup collects blood which has to be emptied before reuse. It is a flexible, bell-shaped device made of medical-grade silicone. It collects blood, filling up over 8-12 hours (earlier if periods are heavy). The cup can be washed with a mild soap before reinsertion. The cup can be reused for 5 to 10 years, making it sustainable and environmentally friendly as compared to disposable options.

Also, studies have shown that menstrual cups offer ease of cleaning, better physical mobility, and reduced frequency of staining and reuse. They are also inexpensive and can be used for up to 10 years.

The use of menstrual cups instead of disposable pads can lead to over 99% reduction in the generation of non-biodegradable waste.

Familiarity with one's body

At an individual level, the use of menstrual cups requires a woman to become more familiar with her own body. Scaling up the use of menstrual cups is therefore expected to enhance women's agency in improving their own reproductive and general health.

