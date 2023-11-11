Ensure A Heart-Healthy Diwali: Doctor Abhijit Borse Advises Some Dos And Don'ts

To ensure a heart-healthy Diwali, Dr. Abhijit Borse has elaborated on the dos and don'ts to keep in mind for heart patients during the festivities.

It is Diwali and the celebration has already begun. Diwali means lots of delicious dishes, sweets and parties that can go on for hours. It is fun, but it can also be hectic and lead to a lack of routine during these three to four days. This can be detrimental especially for heart patients. Since you are also a part of the family, you cannot just isolate yourself. But, that is why it is essential to keep a balance even amidst all the celebrations. Stress levels are also increased which can take a toll on our cardiovascular system. To ensure a heart-healthy Diwali, Dr. Abhijit Borse, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Asian Heart Institute Mumbai spoke to TheHealthsite.com and elaborated on the dos and don'ts to keep in mind during the festivities.

5 Dos You Must Follow, Says Dr. Borse

Choose Heart-Friendly Foods: Opt for nutritious and heart-friendly foods. Include vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and fruits in your meals. Use healthier cooking oils instead of saturated fats. Stay Hydrated: Amidst celebrations and festivities do not forget to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Limit your intake of sugary drinks. Practice Portion Control: Indulging in festive treats is a part of Diwali, but practicing portion control is key. Enjoy your favorite sweets and snacks in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake. Stay Active: Incorporate exercise into your daily routine, even during the busy festive season. Take a short walk after meals or engage in activities like dancing. Manage Stress: Diwali preparations can be overwhelming, leading to increased stress levels. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to keep your mind calm and promote heart health.

4 Don'ts You Must Not Ignore, Says Dr. Borse

Limit Salt Intake: Excessive salt intake can contribute to high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease. Avoid overindulging in salty snacks and opt for low-sodium alternatives. Cut Down on Sugary Treats: Diwali sweets are often high in sugar, which can contribute to weight gain and other cardiovascular issues. Consume sweets in moderation. Avoid Fried and Oily Foods: While fried snacks are a Diwali tradition, they can be detrimental to heart health. Limit the consumption of deep-fried and oily foods, as they can contribute to high cholesterol levels and other cardiovascular issues. Don't Neglect Sleep: Lack of sleep can contribute to various health issues, including heart problems. Ensure you get an adequate amount of sleep each night to support overall well-being.

This Diwali, let's celebrate not only the festival of lights but also the light within our hearts. By incorporating these dos and don'ts into our celebrations, we can ensure a heart-healthy Diwali for ourselves and our loved ones.