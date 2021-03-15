As we age, our body changes and becomes more susceptible to illnesses. While it is possible to combat some of the diseases, it can be challenging to cope with certain neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease. It is a debilitating degenerative disease that affects the elderly population but at a time can also affect young people. It targets the brain and the central nervous system which are responsible for performing motor functions in the body. People affected by the disease find it difficult to carry out day-to-day activities. There are several factors that could lead to Parkinson’s disease. A study has found that energy deficiency in certain cells in the human brain could also be a major cause of Parkinson’s disease. Also Read - Mystery behind brain fog in some COVID-19 patients unearthed: Cytokines, not virus, fuels it

Energy Deficiency: One Of The Major Reasons That Lead To Parkinson’s Disease

The second most prominent neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s can be caused by the loss of dopaminergic cells in substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc), an important component in the midbrain. According to a study published in the International Journal of Scientific Reports, one of the main reasons behind SNc cell loss that leads to Parkinson’s disease is energy deficiency. Researcher V. Srinivasa Chakravarthy explained that the loss of neurons in a small nucleus can have “devastating effects on all four major domain of brain function including, sensory-motor, cognitive, affective and autonomous. Also Read - New drug-delivery system opens possibilities for treatment of numerous neurological disorders

“The sequence of the three computational studies suggests that metabolic deficiency within the basal ganglia circuit is the common underlying factor at the subcellular, cellular and network-level in Parkinson’s disease. Thus, we have a reasonably comprehensive theory of the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease,” he added. Also Read - Genes linked to common brain disorder, Chiari 1 malformation, identified

As per the study results, metabolic deficiency at the subcellular level leads to changes, including alpha-synuclein aggregation, reactive oxygen species production, calcium elevation and dopamine dysfunction, all of which can lead to the onset of Parkinson’s disease. For the study, the team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) developed a computational model to help build a simplified model of the brain and use it to develop an application in medicine and engineering.

New Discovery In Parkinson’s Disease

In a new study, scientists have found that it is possible to identify Parkinson’s disease on compounds found on the surface of the skin. The findings by the team at The University of Manchester have developed a technique that works by analysing compounds in sebum (an oily substance that coats and protects the skin) and helps recognize changes in people suffering from the condition. People with Parkinson’s are believed to produce more sebum than normal, a condition known as seborrhoea.

A new study published in Nature Communications found that “high-resolution mass spectrometry was used to profile the complex chemical signature in the sebum of people with Parkinson’s and show subtle but fundamental changes as the condition progresses. Detailed analysis showed changes in people with Parkinson’s in lipid (fat) processing and mitochondria. Problems with mitochondria — the tiny energy-producing batteries that power cells — are one of the hallmarks of Parkinson’s.”

The team said that the results of the study can help in the accurate diagnosis of Parkinson’s speedily and cost-effectively.

(with inputs from agencies)