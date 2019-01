Endometriosis refers to a condition in which cells from the lining of the uterus (endometrium) start growing outside the uterine cavity, in the ovaries or around the uterus in the abdominal cavity. Women with endometriosis experience debilitating pain during their periods because there is bleeding inside the ovary or around the uterus in the pelvic cavity where these endometrial cells have abnormally placed themselves. Thankfully, there are some yoga asanas that can help you with the pain during endometriosis. Just remember to perform these regularly for about 12 weeks or so see effective results. These yoga asanas will also give you other health benefits.

Extended frog pose or uttana mandukasana

For this pose, sit in vajrasana, breathe in, spread out both your knees. Keeping your feet together, exhale and fold your right hand above the right shoulder and place your right palm below your left shoulder. Your left and right hand will be criss-cross to one another. Now as you inhale again fold your left hand and place your left palm below your right shoulder. Exhale again and slowly release your left hand and then your right hand.

Butterfly pose or baddhakonasana

To dot his pose, sit with your legs stretched out in front of you. Bend your legs at the knees, such that the soles of your feet are facing each other. With your spine erect, use your hands to pull your legs in so that your heels touch each other and they are as close to your pelvis as possible. While holding your legs at the ankles, move your thighs up and down. Do at least

Shoulder pose or kandharasana

To do this pose, lie down and bend your knees so that your ankles are touching your buttocks with your legs slightly separated. Grasp your ankles with your hands while still lying down and inhale. While holding your breath, slowly raise your buttocks in the air. Push your chest towards the ceiling. Your back should be arched and off the floor. To return to your starting position, exhale and come lie back down on the floor.