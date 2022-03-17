Suffering from Endometriosis? Food Is The Best Medicine - Tips For Eating Right

There is no specific diet for people who have endometriosis. Professional nutritionists and dieticians can help you find the best diet plan to manage your condition.

Endometriosis is a chronic painful condition where tissues similar to the endometrium start to grow outside the uterus. The trapped blood cells cause irritation, adhesion, and scar tissue during menstruation wherever the endometrium-like tissue grows. This can result in extreme pain and heavy bleeding during periods. Some other symptoms of the disease include pelvic ache, painful sexual intercourse, fatigue, diarrhea, bloating, constipation, and lower backache. If the symptoms of endometriosis are ignored, it may also lead to infertility. Endometriosis can be exhausting and draining but managing your diet could help.

"Food is the best medicine," says Roopshree Jaiswal, Consultant Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Mechanic Nagar, Indore. Below she has suggested a list of food that can help someone who has endometriosis.

Foods to eat if you are suffering from endometriosis

Vegetables

Vegetables are excellent sources of fibre, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that benefit everybody. Eating lots of green leafy vegetables may help reduce the risk of developing endometriosis. Since women with this condition lose a lot of blood during menstruation, it often leads to iron deficiency anaemia. Consuming spinach with food such as potato and broccoli high in Vitamin C can help the body get more iron and fight fatigue.

Fruits

Fruits are a must-have in your diet if you are suffering from endometriosis. They contain antioxidants that reduce the amount of oxygen-free radicals, leading to a decrease in inflammation and oxidative stress. Antioxidants like vitamins A, C, E, and folic acid can help lower the risk of developing endometriosis. Fruits such as raspberries are a great source of fibre, and including them in your diet can reduce oestrogen levels. Since endometriosis is directly dependent on the female hormone levels, eating raspberries can help with the pain and inflammation caused by the disease. Blueberries are also a great source of antioxidants. Vitamin E and vitamin C are proven to lower inflammation and relieve pain.

Omega-3 Fats

While some kinds of fats are not suitable for someone with endometriosis, Omega-3 fats are incredibly healthy, anti-inflammatory fats that are highly recommended to reduce the inflammation caused by the disease. Omega-3 fats can be found in fish and seafood like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines. Some other animal and plant sources of omega-3 fats include plant oil such as flax seeds, soybean oil and canola oil, and walnuts. As omega-3 fats are known to discourage the implantation of endometrial cells in the first place, women who consume high amounts of omega-3 fats have lower chances of having endometriosis.

Foods to avoid if you are suffering from Endometriosis

Reduce intake of processed food

Since processed food contains high amounts of sugar and unhealthy fats, it is recommended to minimise your intake of processed foods. Processed foods are also low in nutrients, fibre and often promote inflammation and pain. Therefore, limiting your intake of foods such as chips, candy, junk food may also help manage endometriosis.

Limit alcohol and caffeine

Doctors often advise women with endometriosis to reduce their alcohol and caffeine intake. It is found that women who consume higher amounts of alcohol and caffeine suffer from endometriosis than those who don't. While the link between them and endometriosis remains unclear, it is a fact that they are linked with higher levels of oestrogen levels, which may affect endometriosis and its symptoms.

Avoid red meat

A high intake of red meat has been associated with an increased level of oestrogen in the blood. Since endometriosis is dependent on oestrogen levels, it may also increase the risk of the condition. Women with endometriosis should replace red meat with another protein source to improve inflammation and receive endometriosis-related pain.

Takeaways

If you continue to experience unbearably painful symptoms even after changing your diet, it is recommended to consult a doctor and get professional help. Since there is no specific diet for people who have endometriosis, professional nutritionists and dieticians may help you find the best diet plan to manage your condition.