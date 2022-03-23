Is Painful Urination A Sign Of Endometriosis?

Dear ladies, do not ignore symptoms such as painful urination. Consult a doctor to confirm the cause and get prompt medical attention.

Do you feel pain when you urinate? If yes, consult a doctor on an urgent basis. Painful urination is understood as a common sign of a urinary tract infection (UTI), but it can also indicate endometriosis. It can hinder your ability to do the daily chores with ease, as well as impact your urinary system. So, if you're experiencing painful urination, it is advisable to consult a doctor to confirm the diagnosis of endometriosis and get prompt medical attention.

We spoke to Dr. Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, to learn more about this condition, including its causes, treatment and prevention. Experts follow:

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis can be described as a medical condition wherein the tissue similar to the endometrium (uterine lining) will grow outside one's uterus, in the fallopian tubes or the ovaries. This condition has taken a toll on a large number of women across the country. Women suffering from this condition will exhibit symptoms such as pelvic pain, painful periods, and pain during sex.

Urinary problems will be seen when one has bladder endometriosis (the endometrial tissue grows in or on the bladder), or painful bladder syndrome (interstitial cystitis).

Symptoms of bladder endometriosis: Women with this condition will complain of painful urination, blood in the urine, burning sensation while urination, bladder pain, and even pelvic pain. If the bladder is affected then a woman will also experience an overactive bladder, where one will have feelings of urgency or frequency as well as pain. You will also be shocked to know that these symptoms worsen while you menstruate and impact your ability to carry out real-world activities with ease.

The diagnosis

If you are one of them who is diagnosed with endometriosis and have any urinary problems, then it can be bladder endometriosis. So, to diagnose the problem, one will have to opt for a pelvic examination, ultrasound, an MRI or even a cystoscopy as suggested by the doctor.

The treatment

Your doctor will decide a proper line of treatment based on the severity of the symptoms and your overall health status. Treatment options can be going for hormonal treatment or surgery. It will be imperative for you to only follow the instructions given by the doctor and avoid self-medication.

In case, you have mild pelvic pain then you can use heat therapy that will help you to calm down, reduce contractions and make you feel comfortable. Moreover, doing yoga or pilates can also do the trick. Exercise can help strengthen the pelvic region, and release endorphins that can perk up the mood and reduce pain. You will surely feel better after exercising on a daily basis. But avoid doing any strenuous activities.

Message for women

Women should not ignore symptoms such as painful urination and seek help as it can be a sign of endometriosis. Manage this condition and improve your quality of life.