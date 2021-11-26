Endometriosis Can Make Conceiving Naturally Difficult: Doctor Explains All About Infertility And IVF

TheHealthsite.com spoke to Dr Prachi Benara, Consultant - Birla Fertility & IVF MBBS (Gold Medalist), MS (OBG), DNB (OBG) to understand more about the condition and how IVF can help such patients.

With infertility rates rising in today's age, various factors affect the process. Unfortunately, endometriosis is one of the leading causes of these rising numbers. But thanks to innovation and technology, different treatment options are available to help to conceive with this condition.The Endometriosis Society of India found that endometriosis is prevalent in almost 25% to 40% of infertile women affecting nearly a 25million lives in India. Endometriosis is not only painful, but it can also make conceiving naturally tricky. TheHealthsite.com spoke toDr Prachi Benara, Consultant - Birla Fertility & IVF MBBS (Gold Medalist), MS (OBG), DNB (OBG)to understand more about the condition and how IVF can help such patients.

Defining Endometriosis

Endometriosis usually is a condition where the tissue of the lining of a woman's womb starts growing outside and causes severe pain during periods. During periods, this tissue present outside also bleeds and causes inflammation and swelling in surrounding areas. Pain during or after intercourse is also common in women with endometriosis so are painful bowel movements and urination during periods. The main symptom of endometriosis is pelvic pain, often associated with menstrual periods. Menstrual cramping is a common symptom seen in many. However, those with endometriosis often experience menstrual pain that is far worse than usual. Other symptoms generally include backaches, constipation or diarrhea, intense menstrual cramps, bleeding, and pain while passing stool or urine, heavy blood flow during periods, painful sex, a feeling of fatigue, and problems related to conceiving.

How Is Endometriosis Diagnosed?

Depending on your doctor's description of your symptoms, they might do the following tests to confirm the same.

Pelvic tests are generally done to identify the growth of cysts or the development of scars in and around your reproductive organs.

Imaging tests such as Ultrasonography use sound waves to create an image of your internal organs and diagnose any abnormalities.

The last option includes Laparoscopy, where a small cut is made in the abdomen region. An inbuilt camera in the form of a tube is inserted for a more accurate diagnosis.

The Connection Between Fertility And Endometriosis

While not all women with endometriosis are likely to experience infertility, research suggests that about 30% to 50% of women suffering from the disorder may not conceive naturally. But how does endometriosis cause infertility?

Endometriosis can affect fertility in several ways by causing: distorted pelvic anatomy, adhesions, scarred fallopian tubes, inflammation of the pelvic structures, altered immune system functioning, changes in the hormonal environment of the eggs, impaired implantation of a pregnancy, and altered egg quality.

Women with severe endometriosis which is associated with significant scarring, blocked fallopian tubes, and damaged ovaries experience problems while trying to conceive and often require advanced fertility treatment.

How Can IVF Help?

If there is an aggravation of the condition (stage 3-4 endometriosis), your doctor will recommend an In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment. Being an advanced fertility treatment option, it increases the chances for conceiving and also reduces the risk factors involved.

Conclusion

Depending on the severity of the condition, age, duration of infertility, and location, each individual will receive treatment based on all the above factors. Often, your doctor may suggest you wait for natural conception to take place, while in some cases resort to fertility treatment would give better results.