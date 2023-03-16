Pregnancy helps to tackle endometriosis, is it right?

Endometriosis Awareness Month: How Pregnancy Helps To Tackle Endometriosis

Women with endometriosis are often told that getting pregnant will solve their problem. Is it right? It's Endometriosis Awareness Month, so let's learn how pregnancy helps deal with endometriosis.

The month of March is celebrated as Endometriosis Awareness Month worldwide to create awareness about this painful disease. Here, we will be talking about how endometriosis impacts one's fertility, and the expert joining us is Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

Read on to know more about this inflammatory condition and get timely diagnosed and treated.

The interaction with Dr Pansare follows:

Help us understand how endometriosis occurs.

The term endometriosis is derived from the word 'endometrium', which is the uterine lining established by the body every month in preparation for egg implantation. If a woman fails to conceive within a month, the body tends to shed the endometrium and a woman gets her menses. The endometrial tissue passes through the fallopian tube and into the abdomen and the tissue can even get attached to the other organs in the case of a few women. When the hormones are released during the menstrual cycle, it causes the extra tissue to grow and then shed, just like the tissue present in the uterus. Then the bleeding and tissue shedding has no way of exiting the body, leading to the inflammation of the tissue. Hence, those with endometriosis will have inflammation of the body.

Symptoms of endometriosis one should look out for.

Women known to have endometriosis will have discomfort before and after periods, painful intercourse, infertility, pain during urination and bowel movement during periods, and fatigue. Also, many women known to have endometriosis will not exhibit any symptoms. But those who have symptoms should get timely intervention from the expert as it can land you in trouble. It is better to pay attention to your health without neglecting it.

How endometriosis impacts one's fertility.

Endometriosis tends to impact fertility because of the inflammation and irritation it causes. The fimbria that is responsible for picking up the egg and carrying it into the fallopian tube becomes inflamed causing swelling and scarring and the egg does not reach its planned destination. When the egg and sperm are exposed to the unfavorable atmosphere created by endometriosis, the inflammation tends to destroy them. Endometriosis leads to adhesions and also blocks the fallopian tubes.

Pregnancy helps to tackle endometriosis, is it right?

Yes, getting pregnant is the only way to deal with endometriosis. The hormones released during pregnancy can help manage endometriosis. Laparoscopy is carried out when endometriosis is severe, which makes pregnancy challenging. Moreover, breastfeeding tends to halt the progression of endometriosis.

Message for women who are planning pregnancy with endometriosis.

Endometriosis takes a toll on one's fertility by destroying the pelvic anatomy, adhesions, causing damaged fallopian tubes, inflammation of the pelvic structures, immune system dysfunction, changes in the hormonal environment of the egg, changed egg content, disturbed pregnancy implantation. It is better to speak to a fertility consultant and then only plan your pregnancy.