March Is Endometriosis Awareness Month. The Endometriosis Association dedicated this month to endometriosis awareness in 1993. Today, it is observed across the globe where governments and organisations organize events and campaigns to create awareness about this condition. Endometriosis is a painful condition that occurs when the lining of the uterus grows in the abdominal cavity. This forms lesions and blood-filled cysts. It is often undiagnosed. Millions of women across the world live with it in silent agony for years before they get a proper diagnosis.

SYMPTOMS OF ENDOMETRIOSIS

If you have this condition, you will experience bleeding, severe pain in the pelvic region and fatigue. This condition may also lead to infertility and it may weaken your immune system.

TREATMENT PROCEDURE

This depends on individual cases. You doctor may prescribe painkillers and hormonal treatment. In case of very severe symptoms, you may have to go in for a hysterectomy.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

This is a painful condition. It can affect your daily functioning. But you can control your symptoms to a certain degree by making a few changes in your lifestyle and diet habits.

Avoid stress

Endometriosis can stress you out. But at the same time, high levels of stress can also lead to this condition. So, you need to actively try and bring down your stress levels. Meditate, relax, listen to music, go for a walk or do anything that can help you relax.

Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity will help you cope with your pain. Exercise will boost circulation and help you manage your stress. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, which result in a general sense of well-being. If you exercise regularly, you will significantly bring down your risk of endometriosis. You can take up running, swimming and biking. Yoga will also help.

Eat a healthy diet

A clean organic diet goes a long way in relieving symptoms of endometriosis. Avoid foods that may contain chemicals. Add more fruits and veggies to your diet. A diet rich in red meat may make things worse. This will bring down your risk of endometriosis. Include more omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. You can eat more of salmon, flaxseeds and walnuts. A healthy diet will also improve your overall health.