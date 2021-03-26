It is especially important to reiterate this Endometriosis Awareness Month that it is absolutely essential to start with the appropriate treatment for young girls in their mid to late 20's who have been diagnosed with endometriosis and have a long journey of 20 plus years until menopause.

Endometriosis is a common problem faced by millions of women across the world. But unfortunately, many do not seek help for this problem because of social stigmas. To raise awareness about this medical condition, which is unique to women, March 24 is observed as Endometriosis Awareness Month globally.

Women, today, form the cornerstone in a family and society. However, they don't get the attention that they deserve when it comes to their health. There are multiple government and private-public partnership initiatives that continue to provide better health awareness across the country. However, social stigmas result in women still being reluctant to focus on their sexual and menstrual health. Often this results in late identifications of complications that affect them and their families adversely. One such problem has always been about endometriosis, and it affects around 2.5 Crore women in India. Endometriosis is a condition that results in tissue growth inside or outside the uterus. The growth is non-cancerous and is associated with higher levels of the female hormone estrogen responsible for developing female characteristics and preparing the body for reproduction.

Symptoms of endometriosis

On the occasion of Endometriosis Awareness Month, let us highlight the common symptoms of this condition. The most common symptoms associated with endometriosis is painful periods, intestinal pain, bleeding between periods, infertility, to name a few. This disorder can affect different areas of life, including health and well-being, the ability to work, and difficulty maintaining relationships and may make it harder for women to get pregnant as it is commonly found in women with infertility problems. Over the last five years, there has been an increase in endometriosis cases. This could be due to the early onset of puberty, genetic factors, environmental factors, delayed marriage, and conception.

Diagnosing this condition

It’s identified by detailed history collection followed by a thorough physical examination and diagnostic tests including, pelvis ultrasound and blood tests. MRI may be needed to identify endometriosis affecting the urinary bladder or the intestines and pelvic nerves. The only definitive method of diagnosis is by direct visualisation in laparoscopy and sending the tissue for biopsy. Laparoscopy or keyhole surgery is done by introducing a 10mm telescope through a small cut on the abdomen and observing the organs on a screen. The laparoscopic approach is also considered to be the gold standard in the diagnosis of the condition. The stage of endometriosis is determined at laparoscopy, and the treatment option of medical or surgical or both can be decided accordingly.

The accuracy in diagnosis and treatment depends on the surgeon’s ability to recognise the disease in all its different manifestations. A well-trained surgeon will identify all signs of endometriosis, including those less common such as subtle areas of peritoneal tension, atypical clear vesicles, extra-pelvic endometriosis, etc. This is important because, to the untrained eye, the disease will be missed and left behind untreated.

The many stages of disease progression

The stages of endometriosis are determined based on the extent of involvement of organs in the pelvis and the amount of scar tissue seen.

Stage 1 (Minimal): The patient has small lesions of Endometriosis over the peritoneum with minor adhesions

The patient has small lesions of Endometriosis over the peritoneum with minor adhesions Stage 2 (Mild): The patient has adhesions of endometrial tissue with some small cysts in the ovary

The patient has adhesions of endometrial tissue with some small cysts in the ovary Stage 3 (Moderate): This stage shows Endometriosis involving cysts in the ovary (called chocolate cysts), Endometriotic implants over bladder rectum and uterus with adhesions

This stage shows Endometriosis involving cysts in the ovary (called chocolate cysts), Endometriotic implants over bladder rectum and uterus with adhesions Stage 4 (Severe): This stage presents with severe adhesion in the pelvis, endometriomas, a large number of cysts on the ovaries, fallopian tubules and bowel region.

The stages of endometriosis help determine the course of treatment; however, the correlation of symptoms and pain and stage of endometriosis is poor. Most patients with infertility will have stage 3-4 endometriosis.

Treating this condition

There is no cure for endometriosis. But, it can be managed through an efficient treatment protocol. The treatment guidelines for endometriosis include oral medications or surgical interventions. The oral treatment consists of oral pain suppressants and hormonal medicines, and also contraceptives. Although evidence-based medicine shows that decreasing the symptoms does not cure the disease and may even worsen the condition.

Surgical management of endometriosis

The surgical management of endometriosis today is mainly carried out via minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical methods. The latest addition to the minimally invasive surgical procedures includes a robotic-assisted surgical (RAS) approach to manage endometriosis surgery. There are significant benefits to the surgeon and the patient in opting for RAS. This uses the da Vinci surgical system, and it has the advantages of unparalled flexibility of working in small spaces with high accuracy. This results in better patient outcomes associated with lesser post-surgical pain, less blood loss and being discharged the next day.

(This article is authored by Dr. Anshumala Shukla-Kulkarni, Gynaecologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai)