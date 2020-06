Endometriosis is one of the most common health conditions among women. It happens when the endometrium, tissue that usually lines the inside of your uterus (womb), grows outside it, often in the pelvic area. This condition is especially common among women in their 30s and 40s. There is a belief that pregnancy is difficult for women with endometriosis . However, this is not the case as currently there are many options that can help you get pregnant and have a healthy baby. So if you are planning to conceive but suffer from endometriosis, here is what you need to know. Here’s more on how to get pregnant. Also Read - 8 natural remedies to prepone your periods

Dr Anagha Karkhanis, Gynecologist, Co-founder of Cocoon Fertility, Thane explains that endometriosis is a condition in which the lining of the womb (which is supposed to be present inside the uterus) is present outside the uterus. So every month this lining grows, and if the egg is fertilised (embryo formation) and the embryo sticks to the lining, the pregnancy will continue. However, if an embryo is not formed you get periods and the lining comes off.

If you suffer from endometriosis, the endometrial cells, which should be present in the uterus might be present in other places of the body. This includes the ovaries, bowel, rectum, bladder, on pelvic walls, abdominal pelvic cavity. So every time you have your periods, there is thickening and bleeding just like normal periods. But for a woman with endometriosis, there will be microscopic bleeding which over time leads to the release of more blood, which forms adhesions with other organs of the body. If endometrial cells are present in the ovaries, it might hinder with the release of the eggs because blood gets stuck in the ovaries leading to a cyst. In some cases, endometrial cells can also lead to blocked tubes, because if adhesions happen in the tubes it can kink or twist the tubes, which can affect the meeting of the egg and sperm. If tubes are affected, the passage is not conducive for the further meeting of the egg and sperm and the passage might not be there.

Can you conceive?

Well, the answer to this question is yes. However, before planning to get pregnant you need to get it treated. This can be done either through laparoscopy, where the endometrial cells are removed surgically by inserting a laparoscope or adenolysis, where the adhesions are quartised (burn) with the help of laser. Depending upon the type of endometriosis, your doctor might recommend the treatment options. Generally, a woman with mild endometriosis is advised IUI with fertility medications to get pregnant. If you suffer from severe endometriosis, then IVF (invitro fertilisation) is the preferred choice to help you get pregnant. So talk to your gynaecologist about the same to know what suits you based on the severity of your condition.

