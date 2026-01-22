Endometriosis Vs Adenomyosis: 1 In 10 Women In India Silently Suffer From Uterine Conditions - Why Persistent Pain Shouldn't Be Ignored

Endometriosis and adenomyosis affect 1 in 10 women in India, yet diagnosis often takes years. Doctors explain why pain is ignored and what women must not dismiss.

Endometriosis Vs Adenomyosis: 1 In 10 Women In India Silently Suffer From Uterine Conditions - Why Persistent Pain Shouldn't Be Ignored

Endometriosis and adenomyosis are often spoken of together, yet they are distinct gynaecological conditions with different patterns, symptoms, and implications for a woman's health and fertility. Because both can cause painful periods and heavy bleeding, many women live for years without a clear diagnosis. Awareness of how these conditions differ is essential for timely care and better outcomes.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Snehal Kohale, Fertility Specialist and Women's Health Specialist, Founder, Ova Fertility and Women's Care, and Good Vibes Within Wellness Pvt. Ltd. explains the two deadly conditions that most women in India are silently suffering from.

Endometriosis vs Adenomyosis: Why These Two Conditions Are Often Confused

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. These growths may be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, pelvic ligaments, bowel, or bladder. Adenomyosis, on the other hand, develops when endometrial tissue grows into the muscular wall of the uterus itself. In simple terms, endometriosis spreads outside the uterus, while adenomyosis stays within the uterine muscle.

Globally, endometriosis affects an estimated 10 percent of women of reproductive age, according to the World Health Organization. Adenomyosis is estimated to affect as many as 20% of women, but it is much more difficult to determine the actual figures since it is commonly diagnosed later in life or confused with fibroids. Both conditions remain underdiagnosed largely because menstrual pain is still normalized and ignored.

What Is Endometriosis? Understanding Tissue Growth Outside the Uterus

The symptoms may overlap, but there are subtle differences. Endometriosis commonly causes severe period pain, pain during or after intercourse, chronic pelvic pain, painful bowel movements, and difficulty conceiving. Adenomyosis is more closely associated with heavy, prolonged menstrual bleeding, painful periods that worsen with age, and a feeling of pelvic pressure or fullness. Women with adenomyosis often describe their uterus as tender or enlarged, something that can sometimes be felt during a pelvic exam.

Impact on Fertility: How Endometriosis and Adenomyosis Affect Pregnancy

Fertility impact also varies. Endometriosis is a well known cause of infertility, affecting nearly 30 to 50 percent of women who struggle to conceive. It can interfere with ovulation, egg quality, and implantation. Adenomyosis does not always prevent pregnancy, but it has been associated with an increased incidence of miscarriages, implantation failures, and complications during fertility treatment, particularly during IVF cycles.

You may like to read

Diagnosis can also be challenging. However, a presumptive diagnosis of endometriosis can be made on the basis of clinical and radiological findings, whereas the definitive diagnostic procedure remains laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique. Adenomyosis is typically diagnosed by ultrasound or MRI, when changes in the uterine muscle will be evident. Often, it takes women many years to receive a diagnosis.

Treatment Options for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis: What Really Helps

Treatment and management depend on age, symptom severity, and reproductive goals. Pain relief, hormonal medication, and non-medication support are essential in managing both conditions. When these become severe, there is surgery available as well. However, it must be emphasized that treatment should be tailored to each patient. What works for one woman may not necessarily work for another, especially if the aim is to preserve fertility.

It is also worth noting that these conditions can coexist. A woman may have both endometriosis and adenomyosis, which can intensify symptoms and complicate treatment. This makes early evaluation by a specialist crucial.

TRENDING NOW

Constant period pain, excessive bleeding, or persistent pelvic discomfort should never be written off as normal. Pain is a warning sign, not an annoyance. With increasing knowledge, improved imaging, and individualized treatment, women can stop living in secrecy and shame. Understanding the difference between endometriosis and adenomyosis is the first step toward informed decisions.