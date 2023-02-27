Endometriosis: Understanding The Range Of Pain In Those Affected

The broad symptoms of the condition make it hard for healthcare workers to not easily diagnose it and many people suffering from it have limited or no awareness of the condition.

Depending on the location of the extra endometrial growth, the symptoms of pain can vary from woman to woman.

When the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus cavity, it results in a disorder called endometriosis. The endometrial tissues can sometimes grow over the ovaries, bowel, and the tissues lining your pelvis. This is a chronic and debilitating condition characterized by chronic pelvic pain. If the tissue sometimes grows beyond the pelvis, the pain and discomfort can also be experienced in other body parts.

The condition is often co-diagnosed with bladder and colon disorders such as overactive bladder syndrome and irritable bowel syndrome. Patients with endometriosis typically have more heavy menstrual flow. Chronic disease is associated with severe, life-impacting pain during periods, sexual intercourse, bowel movements and urination. It is also known to cause chronic abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue and infertility.

Understanding the pain

This can cause a significant delay between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis. The people affected by the condition have to suffer pain in some to many parts of the body.

Pain is the most common symptom of the condition. Many affected people might chronically experience painful period cramps that can worsen with time. The condition can cause lesions such as superficial endometriosis that remain restricted to the pelvic peritoneum (lining), cystic ovarian (found on ovaries), deep endometriosis found in the bladder and bowel and in some rare cases, the growth can extend beyond the pelvis. Depending on the growth and the location of the extra endometrial growth, the symptoms of pain can vary from woman to woman.

Pelvic pain- The condition can cause swelling and even bleeding in the pelvic cavity. These complications can cause pain in the pelvis.

Back pain- Sometimes the endometrial cells can also settle in your lower back or abdomen region and this can cause chronic back pain.

Leg pain- if endometrial lesions grow around your sciatic nerve, it can cause sudden, stabbing and sometimes dull leg pain.

Painful bowel movement- Sometimes the lining can develop in a region between the vagina and your bowels. This can cause irritable bowel, difficulty passing urine and stool and other symptoms.

Other symptoms

The condition is also characterized by other symptoms which are as follows-

Bleeding or spotting between periods Excessive bloating Cramping Constipation Ovarian cysts and others.

