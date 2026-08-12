Endometriosis may raise type 2 diabetes risk by 46%, study finds: What women should know

Did you know endometriosis can trigger type-2 diabetes in most of the women, raising the risk by upto 46%? Here is all that the doctor wants you to know about the link between the two.

Endometriosis And Diabetes Link - Explained

Endometriosis is usually thought of as a condition that affects the reproductive system, causing pain and fertility issues. But new research suggests its impact may go much further potentially increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The ARCHES study, which followed nearly 3 million women over 25 years using data from the Utah Population Database, published in Diabetologia has found that women with endometriosis may have a 46% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared to those without the condition. Previous research on this has remained inconclusive with conflicting results.

To understand this better, and find the hidden links between endometriosis and diabetes, we spoke to Dr. Hema Venkataraman, Lead Consultant Endocrinology, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru - here is all the doctor wants everyone to know.

Endometriosis: Types and Risk Factors

Researchers found that the risk of type 2 diabetes was linked to the type and location of endometriosis.

Compared to women without endometriosis

Ovarian endometriosis was linked to a 61% higher risk Deep endometriosis showed a 45% higher risk Superficial endometriosis was linked to a 67% higher risk Endometriosis in other sites showed the highest risk, at nearly 7 times higher Women with adenomyosis also had a 34% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Higher risk of T2D was seen even in women without obesity. Increased risk of T2D was seen even in women without obesity.

In fact, women with a BMI under 30 with endometriosis had more than twice the risk of T2D compared to women without endometriosis," said Dr Venkataraman. He further added that this was more pronounced in younger, premenopausal women under 50, who had a 55% higher risk.

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What May Be The Reasons For This Association?

Experts believe that inflammation linked to endometriosis may also affect insulin sensitivity and cause T2D.

Endometriosis is increasingly being recognised as a chronic inflammatory condition, not just a reproductive disorder. Chronic inflammation is known to play a crucial role in metabolic health and insulin regulation. However, we caution that this is still an observational study, and does not prove causation.

Should All Women With Endometriosis Therefore Be Screened For Diabetes?

Routine diabetes screening is not currently recommended for all women with endometriosis. However, screening is indicated in the presence of other additional high risk features such as:

Family history of diabetes Previous gestational diabetes Overweight or obesity PCOS Sedentary lifestyle Implications for women

This study changes our understanding that endometriosis may affect more than just reproductive health.

It is important to emphasise that this does not mean all women with endometriosis will develop diabetes. However, the findings highlight the importance of looking at women's health more holistically, including metabolic health, including lifestyle changes for disease prevention.

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