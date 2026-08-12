Endometriosis may raise type 2 diabetes risk by 46%, study finds: What women should know

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : August 12, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Endometriosis is usually thought of as a condition that affects the reproductive system, causing pain and fertility issues. But new research suggests its impact may go much further potentially increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
The ARCHES study, which followed nearly 3 million women over 25 years using data from the Utah Population Database, published in Diabetologia has found that women with endometriosis may have a 46% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared to those without the condition. Previous research on this has remained inconclusive with conflicting results.
To understand this better, and find the hidden links between endometriosis and diabetes, we spoke to Dr. Hema Venkataraman, Lead Consultant Endocrinology, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru - here is all the doctor wants everyone to know.
Researchers found that the risk of type 2 diabetes was linked to the type and location of endometriosis.
Compared to women without endometriosis
In fact, women with a BMI under 30 with endometriosis had more than twice the risk of T2D compared to women without endometriosis," said Dr Venkataraman. He further added that this was more pronounced in younger, premenopausal women under 50, who had a 55% higher risk.
Experts believe that inflammation linked to endometriosis may also affect insulin sensitivity and cause T2D.
Endometriosis is increasingly being recognised as a chronic inflammatory condition, not just a reproductive disorder. Chronic inflammation is known to play a crucial role in metabolic health and insulin regulation. However, we caution that this is still an observational study, and does not prove causation.
Routine diabetes screening is not currently recommended for all women with endometriosis. However, screening is indicated in the presence of other additional high risk features such as:
This study changes our understanding that endometriosis may affect more than just reproductive health.
It is important to emphasise that this does not mean all women with endometriosis will develop diabetes. However, the findings highlight the importance of looking at women's health more holistically, including metabolic health, including lifestyle changes for disease prevention.
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