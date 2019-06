Bihar is experiencing its worst encephalitis outbreak till now. Till 17th June 2019, the death toll of this brain disorder was 100 in the Muzaffarpur district of the state. The figures recorded today went up to 108. If speculations are to be believed, lychee fruit and hypoglycaemia are the culprits behind this condition. The logic behind the association of this fruit and encephalitis is the fact that most children who lost their lives to encephalitis ate lychee before falling sick.

Also, hypoglycaemia is a known risk factor behind encephalitis. For the last few months, Bihar has witnessed several deaths triggered by hypoglycaemia. It is a condition where your blood glucose levels become very low. The manifestations include an irregular heart rhythm, fatigue, pale skin, anxiety, hunger, etc.

Well, the exact cause behind this encephalitis outbreak is still unknown. While we wait for the government to take the required actions stem the progress of this disease, here is a low-down on encephalitis plus ways to prevent it.

What is encephalitis?

Encephalitis is an acute inflammation of the brain that causes flu-like symptoms or no symptom at all. However, in some cases, the patient may experience mild symptoms like headache, fever, aches in the muscles or joints, fatigue, etc. In severe cases, the manifestations may include confusion, seizures, muscle weakness, loss of consciousness, sensation, nausea, etc. Bacteria, viruses and non-infectious inflammatory conditions are thought to be the possible causes behind encephalitis. Notably, viral infection is the most common cause of this inflammatory condition. Some of the common viruses responsible for the occurrence of encephalitis include herpes simplex virus, enteroviruses, rabies virus etc. This disease, though rare, can be fatal. Encephalitis can be transmitted through mosquitoes and ticks.

Types of encephalitis

There are basically two types of encephalitis: Primary encephalitis and secondary encephalitis. The former condition occurs when an inflammatory agent directly infects your brain or spinal cord. The infection may remain in one part or spread to other areas as well. Secondary encephalitis originates in a body part and then makes its way to the brain. due to a faulty immune system. In this condition, your immune cells attack your healthy cells along with the unhealthy ones.

Risk factors

There are certain factors including age, a weakened immune system, your geographical location, season of the year, etc. can increase your likelihood of developing encephalitis infection. If not treated on time, this inflammation can severely damage your brain and lead to coma or even death. Some of the other complications that may come with it include persistent fatigue, personality changes, paralysis, memory problem, etc. You can add lack of muscle coordination, hearing and vision defects and speech impairments to this list.

Diagnostic ways

For the diagnosis of the condition, your doctor may conduct a physical examination and ask for your medical history. He may also recommend some tests like brain imaging (MRI or CT scan) to look for any swelling in the brain or any other condition that may be causing the symptoms. Also, you may go through spinal tap, a test in which the expert inserts a needle into your lower back to remove the protective fluid surrounding your brain and spinal column. This is done to check if there is some change in this fluid. Any change is an indication of infection and inflammation in the brain. An electroencephalogram (ECG) is one more option to go for. In this imaging test, doctors will affix electrodes on your scalp to record the electrical activity of your brain. An abnormality in the results may encephalitis. Brain biopsy is also conducted to remove a sample of brain tissue and test it. In fact, simple blood and urine tests can help find out the infectious agent.

Line of treatment

As there is no particular treatment for encephalitis, doctors focus on alleviating the symptoms. Basically, the treatment involves certain anti-inflammatory and antiviral drugs. Also, doctors recommend complete bed rest and plenty of fluids. People with severe encephalitis need breathing assistance and intravenous fluids to ensure hydration and maintain the required levels of minerals in the body. Anticonvulsant medications are also recommended to avoid seizures. Also, they generally require physical therapy to improve body strength, balance, motor coordination, and occupational therapy for the revival of their functional skills. Speech therapy, and psychotherapy, on the other hand, help them acquire the behavioral skills necessary for coping with their post-treatment conditions. These therapies are also helpful in improving mood disorders.

Preventive measures

Risk reduction is the best way to prevent encephalitis. Since viruses and bacteria are the culprits behind the condition, you need to focus on decreasing your chances of a viral or bacterial invasion. The best way to do so is by practising good hygiene habits. Keep your hands clean as much as possible. Don’t forget to wash them with soap before and after your meals, and after using the toilet. Also, never share your utensils, tableware and beverages. In case of kids, it is essential to make sure that they are vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella and other such conditions. This will potentially reduce their risk of developing encephalitis

Keeping mosquitoes at bay is also important for preventing encephalitis. Also, it is advised to firstly avoid visiting mosquito-infested areas. If you do, wear appropriate clothes, avoid going outside at specific times like early morning or night when there are large numbers of mosquitoes around. Keep your home mosquito-free. Use mosquito net or repellents. Additionally, make sure that there is no stagnant water around your home.