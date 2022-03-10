Empty Nose Syndrome: How Cell-Based Therapy Helps ENS Patients

Empty Nose Syndrome can tremendously affect a person's quality of life. Know the advanced therapies of ENS available today.

Breathing is the fundamental process of our lives. Imagine the difficulty we have when we catch a cold with a stuffy nose and are unable to breathe well. Now think of having this difficulty every single day scary, isn't it? This is the plight of patients who suffer from a seldom heard of, but quite a common condition called Empty Nose Syndrome (ENS).

Most often, ENS is a complication of nasal surgery. Sometimes, anatomical defects present from birth can lead to the condition in later life. Structures in the nose called turbinates are damaged in ENS these are narrow passages that help to moisten and warm the air that flows through the nose. The neurosensory receptors in the nose are also affected. Thus, in ENS, patients tend to experience a stuffy nose, despite open nasal passages. Patients tend to have a feeling of dryness and crusting in the nostrils. Improper humidification of breathed air and the lack of certain nerve growth factors (sourced from the turbinates) that are important for healing are the key issues in ENS. This makes the simple act of breathing extremely uncomfortable, and in severe cases, patients even contemplate suicide.

Unfortunately, there is no conventional treatment for ENS. Surgery can be done to reshape the turbinates and attempt to re-establish normal function; however, the procedure is not very successful. Similarly, nasal lavage, hydration ointments, local corticosteroid treatment have all been tried but the results have been poor.

Cell-based therapy for ENS

Among the advanced therapies, regenerative medicine using stem cells, A cells, platelet-rich plasma, and scaffolds are at the forefront of ENS treatment. A customized protocol using scaffolds, autologous cells, and growth factors can help re-establish the normal contours of the damaged structures in the nose as well as create a healthy environment for healing. This treatment will improve the blood supply to the nose via an increase in new blood vessel formation. There is also increased smoothness of the nasal mucosa.

A regenerative medicine approach ensures that the sensation of breathing is regained, the nasal passages remain moist, and the associated psychological burden that the patient experience is resolved. The treatment does not involve surgery; therefore, there is no risk of infection or further complications. The required cells and growth factors are obtained from the patient's own body and the scaffolds used are proven, biological agents, thus the entire treatment is safe and effective. Being able to breathe comfortably is the necessity of life and a patient should not have to struggle with multiple lifelong treatments to be able to do so.

The article is contributed by Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, Navi Mumbai/Mumbai.

