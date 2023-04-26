Empower - Not Overpower - With AI In The Healthcare Industry

The application of AI will empower the doctor.

AI-powered devices will reduce human error in the healthcare area and allow for more precise caregiving.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to revolutionize the way we go about our lives through many different aspects. One that stands out is improving patient care outcomes through the development of AI-powered medical devices. These devices use algorithms and machine learning to analyze patient data and provide insights that can aid in diagnosis, treatment, and overall care.

With human knowledge and experience still being the number one driver in the healthcare industry, it is a perfect example of how AI can empower, not overpower to achieve better results, and improve the quality of the patient's experience and their life.

There are two parts to every patient's journey- the time they spend with a doctor, during different examinations and the time they spend without one, during treatments, on their own. In the first situation, the application of AI will empower the doctor and in the second, the patient, thus creating a unified ecosystem of next-generation approaches to healthcare.

Patients spend only 1% of their treatment seeing a doctor in person

Research shows that during a patient s visit, the doctor will spend more time typing the report of the exam than interacting with the patient. To be precise, the purely mechanical work that involves only the doctor interacting with their device such as a computer will take up as much as 52% of that time. Introducing already existing and mature AI solutions that could be cut down to only 2%, allowing more space to focus on providing proper care and even reaching more patients during the day. The AI tool will listen to the conversation, summarize the necessary information and shape it into the required documentation. Additionally, if you give it access to the patient's history charts, therapeutical practices and other knowledge bases, it can recommend possible solutions and diagnoses, with the human medical professional still in charge.

Around 700 million dollars are lost each year due to failed medical studies for new drugs that involve already sick individuals that need treatment. Studies have discovered that this is because the research requires patients to do a lot of essentially boring, repetitive work to provide daily reports about their current condition and status. Introducing wearable medical devices powered by AI or giving patient access to AI tools and assistants through devices that they already own and carry can help track their health condition and vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen level and even alert healthcare providers to any abnormalities.

Empowering patients with AI

This means that we, at Noventiq and through our own developed AI tool, could shape Artificial Intelligence in a way for it to become each patient's personalized, at-home, medical assistant, shifting the home hospital concept to a whole new level while saving money that can be invested in finding new cures and providing even better care.

Even though there is a current scare that AI will replace humans in their job, this is not likely to happen, especially when it comes to medical professionals. What it will do is open more doors and create new possibilities for those who use it. Just as the usage of mobile phones gave a new dimension to communication, AI-powered devices will reduce human error in the healthcare area and allow for more precise caregiving. Down the road, this will result in a new era of medical practice with better results and a higher quality of life for patients.

The article is contributed by Milen Janji , CEO at Intellya, a Noventiq Company.