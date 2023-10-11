Employees Mental Health: Fostering Mental Wellbeing In The Workplace

Employers must prioritize mental health in the workplace.

Bridging mental health gaps for working employees is not just a moral obligation but also a smart business move.

In the hustle and bustle of the world, we often forget to keep a check on our mental health. Mental health wellness is significant not just for attaining solace but instead it is an essential factor that affects individuals' productivity, performance, and overall quality of life. Post pandemic era has evoked many fears in people's lives including the fear of job uncertainty. The working population leaves these issues unaddressed which leads to a widening gap in support and care for their mental health. Hence it is essential to find the strategies that bridge the mental health gaps for working employees and offer insights that can help employers create a healthy working environment.

Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOS agrees with the widening gap in addressing mental health issues at the workplace, "Indian subcontinent highlights that the unique challenge of having 1 out of every 7 Indians affected by mental health and wellbeing issues can only be met through a comprehensive understanding of the psychosocial risk landscape followed by concrete and coordinated action. Employers, leaders, and managers need to be aware and accept that the rapidly evolving world of today, especially after the pandemic, is no longer a place where employees feel naturally safe and protected. Problems like economic uncertainty, uncertain employment, growing infectious diseases, climate anxiety, and geopolitical crises, expose employees to unforeseen risks. Organizations would do well to reassess their employee health and well-being strategies to identify gaps and fill them in the quickest possible times."

What Are The Tips And Strategies To Bridge This Increasing Mental Health Gaps At Workplaces?

Let's look at some tips and strategies to annihilate the gaps at workplaces. Some are related to organizational actions while others focus on individual actions.

TRENDING NOW

Promote Mental Health Awareness

Organizations can focus on conducting workshops, training sessions, or awareness campaigns to educate employees about mental health issues, reduce stigma, and encourage open dialogue. This will also help employees to talk about their problems while also seeking relevant solutions.

Confidential Counseling Services

Organizations can provide access to confidential counseling services and resources to support employees facing mental health challenges. This will encourage people to share their problems without having the fear of being judged.

Flexible Work Arrangements

Employers should introduce flexible work arrangements that will help people better juggle their home and professional life. This adaptability can lower stress and enhance mental health.

You may like to read

Initiate Stress Management Programs

Stress management is one of the most common challenges faced by people daily. Therefore, organizations can provide stress management and resilience-building programs to aid employees in properly coping with the stresses associated with their jobs.

Mental Health Policies

Create and disseminate concise policies on mental health that stress the company's dedication to promoting employees' well-being.

Leadership Training

Managers and supervisors should receive training on how to spot indicators of mental discomfort in their teams and how to offer the necessary support.

Regular Check-Ins

Conduct routine one-on-one check-ins with staff members to gauge their mental health and, if necessary, provide support.

RECOMMENDED STORIES