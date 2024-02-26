Emotional King Charles Reads 'Get Well Soon' Cards From Fans: A Timeline Of His Cancer Diagnosis

The British monarch is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. (Photo: Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

In a new video shared by the official social media account of the British Royal Family, the monarch was seen going through some interesting letters from a bunch of as many as 7,000-plus cards and letters.

After the UK's Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer that will have him postpone his public-facing duties, the palace received a flurry of messages and cards from around the world wishing the monarch a speedy recovery. In fact, Charles admitted the thoughtful gesture reduced him to tears while bringing a smile to his face. Earlier this month, a statement was issued on behalf of the king, which read: "During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." It further noted that the monarch, who took the throne following the death of his mother and Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, is "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention", and that he remains "wholly positive about his treatment".

In a new video shared by the official social media account of the British Royal Family, the monarch was seen going through some interesting letters from a bunch of as many as 7,000-plus cards and letters. One card, which depicted a dog wearing a veterinary cone, hilariously read, "King Charles, at least you don't have to wear a cone!"

The video was shared in an attempt to show Charles' gratitude towards those who had sent him cards. According to reports, it comes just two days after his first face-to-face meeting with the British prime minister Rishi Sunak since his cancer treatment started.

King Charles Cancer Timeline

Here is a timeline of the 75-year-old's cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment:

January 17, 2024: Buckingham Palace revealed Charles will receive treatment for an 'enlarged prostate'. January 26, 2024: The king is admitted to the hospital for a surgery. He was photographed arriving with his wife, Queen Camilla, to the private London Clinic. January 27, 2024: Camilla visited her husband at the hospital. She was clicked leaving the London Clinic. January 29, 2024: Charles left the hospital following his surgery. February 4, 2024: The monarch is seen for the first time since the surgery. Accompanied by his wife, he greeted well-wishers outside a church near Sandringham. February 5, 2024: The cancer diagnosis was announced to the public. February 6, 2024: The following day, he was photographed for the first time since the news. February 10, 2024: Charles spoke about his cancer for the first time. "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he issued a statement through Buckingham Palace. February 21, 2024: First in-person meeting with Rishi Sunak since cancer diagnosis.

