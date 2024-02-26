Emotional King Charles Reads 'Get Well Soon' Cards From Fans: A Timeline Of His Cancer Diagnosis

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
After the UK's Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer that will have him postpone his public-facing duties, the palace received a flurry of messages and cards from around the world wishing the monarch a speedy recovery. In fact, Charles admitted the thoughtful gesture reduced him to tears while bringing a smile to his face. Earlier this month, a statement was issued on behalf of the king, which read: "During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." It further noted that the monarch, who took the throne following the death of his mother and Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, is "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention", and that he remains "wholly positive about his treatment".
View this post on Instagram
In a new video shared by the official social media account of the British Royal Family, the monarch was seen going through some interesting letters from a bunch of as many as 7,000-plus cards and letters. One card, which depicted a dog wearing a veterinary cone, hilariously read, "King Charles, at least you don't have to wear a cone!"
The video was shared in an attempt to show Charles' gratitude towards those who had sent him cards. According to reports, it comes just two days after his first face-to-face meeting with the British prime minister Rishi Sunak since his cancer treatment started.
✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.
🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7 The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024
Here is a timeline of the 75-year-old's cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment:
View this post on Instagram
