Emotional Intelligence: Can You Identify And Name Your Emotion?

Emotionally intelligent people can make good leaders, partner and friends because they can be more empathetic than others

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is the ability of a person to perceive, interpret and regulate emotions effectively. The term was first coined in 1990 and since then it has emerged as a certain kind of intelligence that might be necessary in achieving goals and having satisfaction in life and relationships. People high on emotional intelligence are better capable of regulating their own emotions and are also high in empathy and constructively using emotions in social situations.

People high on emotional intelligence have better control on their impulses and can be effective communicators. Hence, emotional intelligence has been associated with greater success and achievement of goals. The concept was popularized by Daniel Goleman in his book 'Emotional Intelligence: Why it can matter more than IQ'. On the contrary, people who are low on emotional intelligence might engage more in conflicts, have lower quality of relationships and can find it a little harder to manage their impulses.

Emotional intelligence means better understanding of self and others

People who might be high on emotional intelligence show more self -awareness. Such people are able to understand and interpret the emotion such as anger or sadness. Once they name the emotion, they are able to manage it well according to the situations. They might also be good in understanding and naming other people's emotions. For instance, a person who has high emotional intelligence will understand that even restaurants and hotels make mistakes and might not lose their cool if their order gets delayed by some time. Contrary, a person low on emotional intelligence might not be able to think from the perspective of the restaurant cooks or waiters and might even shout at them for being late.

Signs you have high emotional intelligence

Emotionally intelligent people can be good leaders, partner and friends because they might be more empathetic than others. The ability to understand the actions and words of other people and from where they might be coming emotionally make them patient with opportunities and people. Here are few signs you have high emotional intelligence-

You might be well aware of your strengths and weaknesses You understand the emotions behind the actions and reactions of people in a social setting You are able to regulate your emotions as per need of people You might often think before you act You often pay attention to the context of certain group interactions You realize that you might not be right all the time You might be quick to realize your mistake and apologize. You might also be inclined towards self- improvement and change.