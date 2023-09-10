Emotional Health: 5 Signs That Tell You Suppress Them Instead Of Expressing

Suppressing or bottling up emotions is not a healthy way to live. Here are some signs people must note.

Not everyone is brought up in functional households. Our nature, personality, our ability to express emotions or be empathetic towards others all depends on how we are brought up. If a person's childhood is traumatising, the child will be scarred for life. He or she will develop mental health issues either from childhood or during adulthood. These scars may show up at any time during their life. The biggest problem that children or adults from dysfunctional homes face is the ability to be expressive. More often than not, they bottle up their emotions. Some can do it so well that nobody but therapist can break through that wall.

This is a very unhealthy habit. Emotions are a part of life and everybody is entitled to expressing them. Not being able to express them can lead to mental health problems like depression, anxiety, stress, etc. But, how do we recognize such a person? There are some noticeable signs by which you may be able to differentiate such people.

Here Are Some Signs You Should Note

May Not Cry Or Shout

These people may rarely cry or yell. They may also be very polite and soft spoken most of the time. When normal people feel angry, they yell. It may be occasional for some people but they still express their anger this way. Others cry while expressing emotions. There are two ways of expressing that you are angry or upset. But, if a person does not do either, he or she is bottling up their emotions and is very good at it. This will only cause them to explode in ugly ways later.

May Want To Avoid Confrontations

This category of people may be very poor at confrontations and also may want to avoid it at all costs. It does not mean that all of them come from dysfunctional homes, but it may signify that they have experienced some trauma earlier in life. These people may find it more convenient to avoid a confrontation rather than facing it.

May Be Distressed

We often face the feeling of being distressed or irritated when we are asked how we are feeling this comes from the fear of being vulnerable to someone.

May Have A People-Pleasing Attitude

They also try to be people-pleasing and hence, suppress the needs and wants we have and agree with someone else's decisions.

May Be Uncomfortable Around Emotional People

The feeling of being uncomfortable around emotional people comes from the lesson of knowing that emotions are unsafe this happens because of childhood trauma.

