Emergency Medical Services - The Health Care’s New Frontier

Emergency medical conditions are the leading causes of death and disabilities in India. However, accident and emergency services in India are lacking in many ways.

The provision of emergency medical services is enshrined in India's constitution. As per the Article 21 of India's constitution "right to life", if any hospital fails to provide timely medical treatment to a person shall result in the violation of person's "right to life".

Emergency medical conditions such as heart attacks, stroke, pulmonary diseases, mother and child specific emergencies and accidental injuries are the leading causes of death and disabilities in India. Trauma is the leading cause of death among young, who often are the only one earning in the family. Standardized protocols for definitive care for chest pain, sepsis, stroke, trauma and cardiac arrest are found lacking across many hospitals. Similar trends are observed in disaster management planning and systems to enforce continuous quality improvements.

Care of emergency and accident patients is of paramount importance in saving lives, preventing disability and for achieving the intended health goals of the nation. However, accident and emergency services in India has witnessed uneven progress. The prevailing gaps in ambulance services, health infrastructure, human resources, and equipment in the provision of optimal care is an excellent opportunity to lead and manage change.

What could be done to improveemergency services in India?

Given its extraordinary importance, it is time that India embarks on creating a world class, efficient, professional, and integrated system, enabled by technology, for the care any victim of accident, emergency, or trauma in any part of the country.

One key method of quality improvement is live observations of various processes involving efficiency of time-bound procedures, patient satisfaction reports, medico-legal burden, adherence to protocols and data-entry operations are key in developing risk mitigation strategies.

The landscape of emergency care includes timely access and emergency medical care delivery to critically ill and injured patients. Premature death and Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) can be reduced by establishing robust integrated emergency care system with definitive care.

Every ED (emergency department) will be noted for its commitment to quality and excellence and offer the finest possible service in emergency physician leadership, management, clinical care, patient satisfaction, and patient safety to not only patients but also to hospitals, physicians, and medical staffs.

It is the need of the hour to strengthen the current pre-hospital services to such levels that a world-class ambulance services are made available 24*7, encompassing on-going definitive care through effective paramedics, for all citizens of the country and, these should be optimally integrated with hospital care with an efficient pre-hospital arrival system using latest information technologies

The process of elevating the quality of your ED to this level and then sustaining that performance is a worthy challenge, one with tremendous potential to improve patient care and safety, as well as to provide returns to the bottom line. Thanks to SEMI (Society of Emergency Medicine in India) and its leaders for having defined the key operational tools and techniques that have the power to turn every ED into a state-of-the-art practice.

Organisations should implement a comprehensive design for ED patient flow, services, and operations to ensure their ED provides every patient the finest clinical care in a safe environment and meets or exceeds patient, staff, and physician satisfaction goals.

The article is contributed by Dr. Tushau Prasad, Consultant Emergency Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.