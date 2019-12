It may be difficult to get up and exercise the day after Christmas. But this is very important. Exercise is always a part of any detox plan. ©Shutterstock

Christmas is a time for indulgences. Too much food, too much alcohol and too much partying can take a toll on your health. So, take a break from your unhealthy lifestyle and go for a quick and easy post-Christmas detox. After your over-indulgence, this is the right thing to do. It will rejuvenate you and make you feel like a new person. By detox, we mean a whole body workout that will cleanse you internally as well as externally. Let us see how you can detox after Christmas. Just follow our post-Christmas detox tips

Skin detox

You may have been neglecting your beauty care the last few days. This is the time to take matter into your own hands and pamper yourself. Exfoliate you skin. You can go in for dry body brushing. This will boost circulation and improve your appearance. Use an exfoliation mask to give your face a radiant look.

Detox diet

Rich foods and alcohol can mess with your body. You need to detox to get the residue out of your system. Go in for a detox diet that will cleanse you from the inside out. Have a lot of water. Alternatively, you can also opt for detox drinks or follow some detox plans. Avoid alcohol, tea and coffee. But you can sip on green tea. Avoid sugar and instead use honey to sweeten your beverages. Have soups and stews. Start your day with a smoothie or boiled eggs. Have light food for lunch, maybe a salad and soup. Avoid heavy snacks and keep dinner light. And, drink lots of water.

Exercise

It may be difficult to get up and exercise the day after Christmas. But this is very important. Exercise is always a part of any detox plan. If you don’t want to go to the gym, go for a walk around the block instead. Or walk to the market. You can also do some yoga in the comforts of your home. It will really help you get back to normal.

For the mind

You also need to get a mental detox after your hectic partying. You can meditate. Just 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes in the afternoon will help. Listen to soothing music and spend some time by yourself. This will help you feel better and more relaxed.