Electromagnetic Emissions Are Killing Us Slowly: Five Habits To Protect Your Family From E-Smog

Excessive use of technology or electronic gadgets is silently hampering our health, well-being, and productivity every day.

Constant exposure to electromagnetic emissions can cause various health issues such as stress, headache, anxiety, fatigue, short-term memory loss, and may also lead to severe biological disorders and diseases in the long run.

The festival season is upon us, and a lot of us have been spending hours on our laptops or smartphones shopping for clothes, electronics and online. Moreover, most of us are reluctant to step out and so to avoid the crowd, we are ordering in food to spend the festive fervor with our loved ones at home. We are also having virtual office parties, dandiya and dinner nights with our colleagues, friends and family. In fact, a lot of us are even attending virtual pujas being held on Zoom. So, while social distancing is playing a huge role in containing the further spread of the coronavirus, technology comes as a savior to connect us with each other. Technology is helping us be a part of all the celebrations and festivals in this age of social distancing, even when some of us are away from our families.

However, on the contrary the concern arises if technology is working as a boon or bane in our lives? Well, to answer this - it's both boon and bane. Now we are already aware of several benefits technology is providing to each one of us. The disadvantage is our excessive use of technology or electronic gadgets is silently hampering our health, well-being, and productivity every day.

Several research studies have highlighted that man-made gadgets including smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers and even mobile towers emit electromagnetic emissions or E-smog - that are harmful for us and our family. Our constant exposure to these invisible threats cause modern-day lifestyle health issues such as stress, headache, anxiety, fatigue, short-term memory loss, and may also lead to severe biological disorders and diseases in the long run.

So, let's mitigate the effects of these harmful emissions and protect our loved ones by imbibing the following five habits.

Minimize the use of gadgets

Now that festivals are here, most of us are likely to upload Instagram stories and be more active on social media. Besides, even on other days, when we wish to take a five-minute break from work, we randomly scroll through social media apps on our smartphones or check our phones for any updates. However, we are hardly realizing that the excessive use of these gadgets is constantly exposing us to EMRs (electromagnetic radiations) that are impacting our health and well-being. Hence, we need to limit this usage time. Why not spend your free time reading a book or taking a quick walk instead of spending time on your phones? And when it comes to posting updates on social media, it's best to do it in one go. It will give you more time to spend with your loved ones who are around you.

Maintain a distance from your smartphone

Unfortunately, the dichotomy of technology is such that it's changing the way we live, study, work, shop, etc. every day. It's also true that wireless devices and other technological gadgets are here to stay with us in the years to come. So, what do we do? You begin with taking a small but impactful step such as maintaining an appropriate distance from these gadgets. For instance, maintain 1.5 to 2 feet distance from mobile phones when not using them, 2 feet from laptop screens even while using them, and 8-10 feet from Wi-Fi routers.

Create more awareness among little ones

No doubt, children today are tech-savvy. They study, play and connect online using smartphones and tablets. And while they are constantly using these devices, they are also suffering from possible disadvantages like loss of concentration, disturbed sleep, irritability, etc. Surely, they don't deserve this. So keep them protected from these unseen and unfelt dangerous emissions by informing them about the same. Instead of giving them a phone to play, ask them to pick up a sport or spend time developing a hobby.

Disable wireless devices when not in use

Wireless devices such as Wi-Fi routers, smartphones, tablets, laptops, printers all emanate Wi-Fi signals. That's why whenever possible, disable the Wi-Fi function on these devices. For instance, switch your Wi-Fi router off when you are sleeping at night. Turn cell phones off or turn on airplane mode to reduce EMF exposure and save energy.

Innovative market solutions

To further eliminate risks of you and your loved ones being exposed to harmful emissions, you can opt for scientifically-validated radiation protection solutions available in the market. These portable, fix-and-forget solutions not just provide personal protection to us and our families but also create a zone of immunity around our working or living spaces.

The article is contributed by Pranav Poddar, Co-Founder & Director of Syenergy Environics Ltd.