TV producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is flooded with best wishes from netizens and celebrities as she celebrates her 46th birthday today (June 7). Many fans took to social media to wish her a happy birthday and also honour some of her best works in the Indian television industry. Several popular actresses and actors who have worked with Ekta Kapoor over the years also wished her by sharing pictures of her with them. Ekta Kapoor, who is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, is known as the ‘queen of soaps’ or the ‘czarina of television.’ But she has a weakness too. Ekta Kapoor is very scared of heights (Acrophobia) and dark spaces (Nyctophobia). Also Read - EFT Tapping: A non-drug therapy to treat migraine, physical pain and mental issues

Her brother, Tusshar Kapoor, had revealed about her phobias in an interview with Desi Martini. He even stated that his sister avoids taking a ride on helicopters due to fear of heights. The producer had also admitted in the past that she is sometimes scared of spirits and ghosts. Also Read - Fear of failure can make you miss great opportunities: Here’s how to overcome it

Phobias are highly treatable

Phobias are actually a kind of anxiety disorder that causes an individual to experience extreme, irrational fear about a situation, place, or object. A person with a phobia can experience symptoms that range from mild feelings of apprehension and anxiety to a full-blown panic attack. Common physical symptoms include sweating, trembling, pounding or racing heart, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, rapid speech or inability to speak, pain or tightness in the chest, dizziness or lightheadedness, elevated blood pressure, upset stomach, etc. These can prevent the person from functioning normally and sometimes lead to a panic attack. Luckily, most phobias can be cured with appropriate treatment that may include behavioral therapy, medications, or a combination of both. Also Read - Mental disorder during pregnancy: Early diagnosis of this condition is now possible

Acrophobia or excessive fear of heights

It is one of the most common phobias. Acrophobia is an intense fear of heights that can cause severe anxiety. If you have this phobia, you may experience extreme anxiety and fear even while climbing stairs, looking out a window, or driving along an overpass. Such type of phobia may sometimes result from a traumatic experience involving heights, such as falling from a high place or watching someone else fall from a high place. However, phobias can also develop without a known cause. Sometimes, genetics or environmental factors may play a role.

Nyctophobia is an extreme fear of night or darkness

Being afraid of the dark is viewed as a normal during childhood and studies have linked it to lack of any visual stimuli. It’s common for children to fear ghosts, monsters, sleeping alone and strange noises. Sleeping with a nightlight may help them overcome the fear.

But if the fear of the dark continues into adulthood, becomes excessive and irrational, and start impacting your day-to-day life and sleep patterns, then it’s a phobia and you may need to visit a doctor. Nyctophobia can cause intense symptoms of anxiety and depression. Fear of dark is also associated with insomnia, which can affect your overall health. So, you may consider seeking treatment if the fear is excessive or even unreasonable and it is making it very difficult for you to get enough sleep.