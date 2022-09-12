Eisoptrophobia: The Reason Why You Can’t Stand The Sight Of A Mirror

People suffering from mirror phobia might avoid any situation where they have to see a mirror

While some may fear mirrors because of underlying self-image complexes, others may avoid them because they distort the way an object looks

Can you imagine a day not seeing yourself in a mirror before heading out? For most of us, mirrors are the first things our eyes look for when getting ready. They provide us with a cognitive sense of self. However, for some, looking into the mirror can be a distressing experience and the thought of seeing one's reflection can trigger a panic attack. The condition has a clinical name Eisoptrophobia.

Eisoptrophobia is an irrational fear of mirrors. While some may fear mirrors because of underlying self-image complexes, others may avoid them because they distort the way an object looks. The phobia causes lifestyle changes where the person avoids things or events that involve the use of mirrors.

All about phobias

As per John Hopkins Medical Journal, a phobia is an uncontrollable, irrational, and lasting fear of a certain object, situation, or activity. This fear can be so overwhelming that a person may go to great lengths to avoid the source of this fear. One response could be a panic attack. This is a sudden, intense fear that lasts for several minutes. It usually happens when there is no real danger. Specific phobias involve an irrational fear of a specific situation or thing.

Eisoptrophobia as a specific phobia

Research shows that both genetic and environmental factors contribute to the start of this phobia. Eisoptrophobia is a specific phobia as the fear is limited to mirrors. The fear is much higher than the actual risk of danger.

Behaviour associated with mirror phobia

People suffering from mirror phobia might avoid any situation where they have to see a mirror. The following symptoms are associated with people suffering from this phobia:

Removing mirrors from their house

Avoiding make-up kits that usually carry a mirror

Giving up your driver's license because the rearview mirror makes you uncomfortable

Avoiding carnivals that have mirror games

Sometimes avoiding outings for fear of encountering a mirror.

Other related phobias

People who usually suffer from this phobia might have additional fears like fear of imperfection, ugliness, colours, rooms, gaining weight and so on. The person could also fear ghosts or vampires who, according to folklore, have no reflection in mirrors. There could also be an underlying fear of death.

Studies noting the fear

As per a study Visual Perception during Mirror- Gazing at One's Own Face in Patients With Depression, gazing at one's own face in the mirror for a few minutes, at a low illumination level, produces the apparition of strange faces. As per the study, the observers can see distortions in their faces if they look for a prolonged period.

Fear rooted in culture

People suffering from the phobia might have a deep-rooted fear of ghosts or some early childhood traumas associated with the mirror. Experts say that cultural beliefs also play a role in the development of such phobias. In many cultures, it is believed that the souls of the deceased ones travel through mirrors or get trapped into one. Individuals suffering from the phobia might also have a fear of watching horror movies or hearing haunting tales. There are other beliefs like a broken mirror can bring seven years of bad luck, which might facilitate the fear. Very often it could be the fear of seeing something unusual or scary. In fact, horror movies and fairytales also might facilitate the growing fear

Underlying psychological disorders

Conditions like Body Dysphoric Disorder (BDD) in which the person becomes overly obsessed with one or more parts of the body might trigger mirror phobia. In such conditions, the person feels uneasy when they look into a mirror. Looking into the mirror can make them dwell on certain parts of the body for hours or even days. Food eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia might also cause the person to become anxious on seeing the mirror.

Symptoms to look out for

A person fearing mirrors may exhibit the following symptoms:

Chills

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Heart palpitations

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Trembling

Indigestion