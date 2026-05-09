Eggs may lower Alzheimer's risk: New study links regular consumption to better brain health

A new study suggests that eating eggs regularly may support brain health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease in older adults.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 9, 2026 2:56 PM IST

A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition has suggested that eating eggs regularly may help lower the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, a condition that affects memory, thinking, and behaviour. The research, titled "Egg Intake and Risk of Alzheimer's Dementia in Older Adults", highlights how simple dietary habits may support brain health.

What is alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common causes of dementia particularly in older adults. Gradually destroys brain cells leading to a decrease in memory and an inability to perform everyday activities. Though there is no known cure, researchers are always looking for ways to minimise the risk, and diet is becoming a big area of interest.

How eggs may help protect the brain?

The study found that those who ate most often were least likely to develop Alzheimer's compared to those who ate it least often. Eggs are one of the nutrients that is responsible for this benefit and is known as choline. Choline is especially important in the brain where it aids in forming the chemical acetylcholine which is necessary for memory and cell-to-cell communication.

Nutritional benefits of eggs

Eggs also contain protein, vitamin B12 and D, and lutein along with zeaxanthin, antioxidants. They act as a protective factor to the brain because of their ability to lessen inflammation and oxidative stress, which are associated with cognitive decline.

Apart from this, this has another advantage that eggs are cheap, readily available and easy to prepare. They can be a handy addition to everyday meals if they are consumed for nutrition benefits. Eggs fit easily into a healthy diet as a boiled or scrambled egg or as part of other dishes.

Why a healthy lifestyle still matters?

Experts, however, also state that eggs won't prevent Alzheimer's disease. A healthy lifestyle is a necessities. This includes eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, regular exercise, getting enough sleep and mental stimulation such as reading or puzzle solving.

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Appropriate moderation is also a key factor. Eggs are good for you, but excessive eggs (particularly when prepared is unhealthy methods) will lower the benefits. However, there are some health conditions which make it even better to discuss with a doctor first before transferring the egg into your dietary plan, for instance, high cholesterol.

Overall, the findings of this study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, are encouraging evidence suggesting that eating eggs could be associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease. Although additional studies are required, incorporating the egg into a well-rounded diet may be an easy way to improve the health of one's brain and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before making dietary changes, especially if you have existing health conditions.

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