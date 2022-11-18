Effects Of Excessive Antibiotic Use: 8 Prevention Tips Against Bacterial Resistance

Know the side effects of self-medication on the development of antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotic resistance arises when bacteria develop defences against the antibiotics intended to kill them. As a result, drugs are no longer effective against the new resistant strains, and drug-resistant infections that might be challenging to treat can develop. In addition, antibiotic overuse frequently causes bacterial resistance in the body, which results in more severe conditions. If you take medications too often or under unacceptable conditions, the bacteria may become resistant to antibiotics. This is referred to as antibiotic or bacterial resistance. This can lengthen hospital stays, making healing from bacterial infections exceedingly challenging and even fatal in rare circumstances. Dr Suryasnata Das, Additional Director, Microbiology, Department of Lab Medicine, Jaypee Hospital (Noida), shares four effects of excessive antibiotic use:

They may result in diarrhoea: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as Clostridium difficile are more likely to spread to children who receive antibiotics for upper respiratory infections. Patients who have the human gut bacteria C.diff may experience extremely severe diarrhoea. Additionally, taking multiple antibiotics at once raises the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea. Can result in blood in the stools: Blood or mucus in the chair is one of the severe effects of using antibiotics excessively. In addition, antibiotic abuse can destroy a significant portion of the normal intestinal flora, increasing the risk of more aggressive germs proliferating uncontrollably. They alter the flora in the gut: The delicate ecosystem of the gut microbiota can be affected by prolonged antibiotic use. Antibiotics raise the risk of diseases linked to them by altering the intestinal environment to encourage germs' growth. They might result in stomach aches: Following an antibiotic course, patients are more likely to report increased gastrointestinal symptoms like discomfort and cramping.

One of these, C. diff, can develop excessively inside the gut and release irritating compounds that harm the intestinal wall. A more severe side effect of C. diff overgrowth can cause pseudomembranous colitis, a kind of bowel inflammation that can perforate the gut wall and result in blood in the stool.

TRENDING NOW

The best defence against antibiotic resistance is prevention. Dr Suryasnata Das shares numerous actions people can take to safeguard themselves and their families, including:

Learn How to Use Antibiotics Properly: Not all infections require antibiotic treatment. By working with your healthcare provider, you receive the appropriate antibiotic at the correct dosage for the proper time. Some diseases, like mediated diarrhoea, are self-living and don't require antibiotics unless prescribed by your doctor. Viruses most commonly cause upper respiratory infections, and antibiotics do not work. If your doctor says antibiotics are not essential, never insist on getting them. Ask Questions:Discuss the antibiotics your doctor prescribes with them and discover any potential side effects. Also, find out what they are doing to maintain the safety of their facilities and stop new illnesses. Recognize the Signs: Learn to spot the signs of an infection at its earliest stages. Then, speak with a healthcare provider if you suspect an illness or your condition is not improving or worsening. Safely Prepare Food: Foods, including fruits, vegetables, and meat, can become contaminated with bacteria. Get Clean Hands: Millions of bacteria are continually present in our bodies. Hand washing frequently can help battle germs and avoid disease. Never distribute or utilise unused antibiotics: Take antibiotics only as directed by your doctor or other qualified healthcare professional. Get immunised: Immunizations should be current, and annual vaccinations can help avoid sickness. Safely prepare food at home: Clean, segregate, prepare, and relax.

RECOMMENDED STORIES