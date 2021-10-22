Effects Of Early And Late Menopause On Health Of Women In Various Ages

Early or late menopause is not normal, and it can have an effect on a woman's health. Read on to know all about it.

Menopause, perimenopause or post menopause are stages in a woman's life when her monthly period stops. This indicates the end of a woman's reproductive years. Perimenopause is the first stage in this process and can start 8 - 10 years before menopause. Menopause is the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles. It's diagnosed after you've gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Post menopause is the stage after menopause. Age of menopause is a very important biomarker of not only the loss of fertility but also an increased risk for various mid-life diseases and problems. It is natural part of ageing that usually occurs between 45 and 55 years of age, as a woman's estrogen levels decline. The average age for a woman to reach the menopause is 51 in developed countries. In India, average age of menopause it was 46 -47years, which significantly lower than the age in some developed countries, but it is more in urban women than rural women. Menopause before 40 years of age is known as premature menopause. Early menopause is open which happens before age 45. Premature menopause happens to about 1 per cent of women under age 40. Early menopause, occurring in women under age 45, is seen in about 5 per cent of women.

PREMATURE MENOPAUSE

Early menopause can happen due to a number of reasons. Here we list some of the causes.

Most frequently idiopathic- reasons not known

Autoimmune disorders where there is immune reactions to own body organs like thyroid, ovaries et

Genetic causes which might be hereditary running in families

Infections or inflammatory conditions which damages the ovarian tissues,

Or it might be induced due to premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy (removal of both ovaries) or from cancer treatments including chemotherapy and radiation.

Early menopause Symptoms

The symptoms of premature and early menopause include many of the typical menopause symptoms which includes

TRENDING NOW

Hot flashes where person feel a sudden wave of mild or intense body heat with sweating

Vaginal dryness leading to difficulty in having sex and frequent urinary infections

Urinary urgency,

Difficulty sleeping,

Emotional changes like mood swings, irritability, crying spells etc

Risks of premature & early menopause

An earlier death.

Various neurological problems including loss of memory

Sexual dysfunction

Heart disease.

Mood disorders.

Osteoporosis

Management

Given the health risks associated with early menopause, hormone replacement therapy (HRT)is routinely recommended to all women with premature menopause unless there is a compelling reason it can't be used. Many of the risks of hormone therapy used after natural menopause are not thought to apply to women who have premature menopause. Though causes of premature menopause are mostly unmodifiable, it's associated risks can be modified by life style interventions apart from medical treatments.

These are as follows:

Regular visits to doctors and following their advice

Plenty of fluids

Diet modifications which include high protein & high calcium diet and containing antioxidants, supplementations such as Vitamin D, and micronutrients.

Workouts and exercises

Talking to partners &/or friends about emotional changes like irritability

Keeping cool with cotton dress, avoiding high temperatures, cessation of smoking and losing weight if hot flashes

LATE MENOPAUSE

If a woman is 55 or older and still hasn't begun menopause, doctors would consider it late-onset menopause. Late menopause isn't uncommon among obese women. The prime causes

You may like to read

Genetic in families with history of late menopause

High BMI

Other endocrine problems like thyroid disorder

Estrogen producing Ovarian cancers

Benefits of late menopause

Late menopause can bring some benefits. Here we list a few.

Lower risk of osteoporosis, stroke and cardiovascular problems

Later age at menopause and longer reproductive lifespan may result in longer life expectancy

Cons of late menopause

There's an increased risk of breast, ovarian, and uterine cancer in late-onset menopause. This is due to the lengthened amount of time a woman's body is producing estrogen.

Many of these diseases can be prevented by timely intervention

Lifestyle modification,

Less fat, high protein high fiber diet rich in antioxidants

Regular exercises and keeping the weight in check

Regular mammograms, pap smears, and gynecological exams are especially important

(This article is authored by Dr C.S. Mythreyi, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital)

RECOMMENDED STORIES