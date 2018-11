Too much cholesterol can have negative effects on your overall health. Excessive low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol can put you at high risk of heart disease or stroke. So to control cholesterol, you can adopt Ayurvedic and herbal methods.

To effectively control cholesterol levels in your body, you must include millet, quinoa, porridge, wheat, apple, grapes, and almonds in your diet. It has been found in a research that eating almonds reduces the amount of bad cholesterol in the body, while it helps in enhancing good cholesterol particles in your body. Avoid eating fatty foods such as cheese, processed foods or processed foods, high-fat milk or curd. Also, avoid the consumption of sweet foods and beverages. Ensure that you are participating in physical activities to control cholesterol. Follow the right lifestyle, including a healthy diet to ensure healthy cholesterol levels. However, here in this article, we have mentioned a few Ayurvedic treatments to control cholesterol levels.

Garlic-Ginger and Lemon

You can use garlic to control cholesterol. You can use the famous garlic for your taste, anti-biotic elements and health benefits. If your cholesterol is high then you can use garlic to stop it. For this, take a fresh garlic bud and mix half a teaspoon ginger in it. Then add half a teaspoon lemon juice in it. After mixing these three well together you can have this mixture daily before every meal

Cinnamon tea

According to the Expert, to reduce weight or to get rid of cold winter, cinnamon can be very beneficial. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon with herbal tea and drink it. After making the tea, let it cool down for 10 minutes. Then add one spoon of honey and have it twice a day.

Gooseberry

Regularly drinking amla juice in the morning, high cholesterol can also be reduced along with stomach related problems. Our body has anti-hyperlipidemic, anti-atherogenic and hypolipidemic effects. It works like a body’s hypolipidemic agent and reduces the amount of lipid in the serum.

Honey

Add honey in lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach every morning, it not only reduces the weight but also gives you energy and control cholesterol levels. This will help your system remove fat and reduce cholesterol levels. To make this beverage more effective, you can also add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or apple vinegar.