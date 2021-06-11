The pneumonia presented with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 can lead to severe respiratory failure with profound hypoxemia that requires endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation. Patients who do not respond to optimal conventional mechanical ventilation can become candidates for management with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) in multi speciality centres with appropriate resources i.e. equipment and hospital personnel. ECMO support is given by temporarily drawing blood from the patient's body to allow artificial oxygenation of red blood cells. Carbon dioxide is also removed with the help of the heart and lung machine for ECMO. It is used in select patients with