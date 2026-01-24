ECG Test For Chest Pain And Palpitations: Cardiologist Explains When Your Heart Needs Immediate Attention

Chest pain or palpitations can signal hidden heart trouble. Know when an ECG test is needed, what results show, and when to seek urgent care.

Chest pain and palpitations have become two of the most frequent causes of people rushing to a hospital or typing their symptoms into the search engine. One only needs to feel a sudden chest squeeze, or an irregular heartbeat, or an unusual flutter to start worrying that his/her heart is not functioning properly. Although not all episodes will be dangerous, it is dangerous to take such signs as negligence.

According to Dr Pavankumar P Rasalkar, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, "the first and most important step in evaluating chest pain or palpitations is usually a simple test called an ECG (Electrocardiogram). It is quick, painless, and extremely useful in detecting heart problems early.

Let's understand what chest pain and palpitations really mean, when you should worry, and why an ECG is often the first test doctors recommend.

Understanding Chest Pain: Not Always a Heart Attack, But Don't Ignore It

A sudden stopping of the heart or squeezing in the chest sometimes makes a person think that there might be some issue with the heart operating. The fact is that such feelings can be scary, since they are typically connected with the heart's rhythm or the blood flow getting disturbed. The chest pain might be different to different individuals.

Others refer to it as pressure, heaviness, burning, tightness or stabbing pain. It can be transmitted to the left arm, neck, jaw, back or stomach. In f few instances, it is associated with sweat, nausea, shortness of breath or vertigo. To a very large extent, when a person reports serious, throbbing chest pain, the foremost objective is to rule out a heart attack, which is the medical term for myocardial infarction.

A heart attack occurs when the blood supplying a section of the muscle of the heart is interrupted, normally by a clot in the cardiac artery. Since there is no oxygen, that portion of the heart begins to become damaged. The sooner this is identified the more chances of saving the heart muscle and the life of the person. However, the heart is not the cause of all chest pains. It may also be caused by:

Acid reflux or gas

Muscle strain

Lung infections

Anxiety or panic attacks

Rib injuries

What Are Palpitations and Why Do They Happen?

Palpitations refer to the feeling of having a heartbeat. Palpitations, or the sensation of a racing heart or missed beat, is also very often confused with an arrhythmia, or irregular heart rhythm. Most of the palpitations cases are harmless. A missed beat may cause anxiety but it is generally regarded as a minor disruption in the heart's normal rhythm. Such phenomena result from premature contractions in either atrium or ventricle. They have been commonly referred to as:

Racing heart Skipping beats Fluttering Pounding in the chest Irregular rhythm

In rare cases, anxiety, caffeine, certain medications, thyroid dysfunctions, low blood sugar, and dehydration may cause palpitations. Healthy individuals may experience these quite often and they will neither need treatment nor a modification in their daily activities. However, palpitations are alarming when they are accompanied by:

Chest pain

Fainting

Breathlessness

Extreme fatigue

Dizziness

Why Doctors Worry About the Heart First?

The electrical system is one that the heart works on. Any beat begins with a small electric impulse, which moves along the heart muscle and causes it to push the blood out. When something is not working on this system such as blocked blood or abnormal electrical communication, symptoms such as chest pains and palpitations are experienced.

The patient suffering from a heart attack due to an artery blockage, an immediate electrical pattern disruption will occur resulting from oxygen starvation to the heart muscle. This is the point when the ECG enters.

What Is an ECG?

An ECG is a safe test that employs little electrodes (that serve as sensors) put on the chest and limbs to keep track of the heart's electrical activity. It does the mapping of heart rhythm visually.

Painless

Non-invasive

Takes only 5-10 minutes

Requires no injections

Gives instant results

An ECG not only has the power to detect heart attacks but also indicates the area of damage to the heart concerned. This is why during an emergency the initial thing that is usually performed is an ECG as the first test which is usually taken in case of chest pain.

How ECG Helps in Chest Pain?

In case an individual arrives with chest pain, the physicians would wish to exclude a heart attack. If there is a blockage in the artery, the heart muscle doesn't get oxygen and this creates an electrical pattern disruption which appears clearly on the ECG. With ECG, doctors can detect:

Ongoing heart attack

Past silent heart attacks.

Reduced blood flow

Abnormal heart rhythms

Heart muscle strain

How ECG Helps in Palpitations?

Rhythm issues are connected to palpitations. ECG indicates a normal or irregular beating of the heart. It can detect:

Fast heart rate (tachycardia)

Slow heart rate (bradycardia)

Skipped beats

Atrial fibrillation

Other arrhythmias

In other cases, the ECG performed at the hospital shows an absence of being abnormal due to palpitations being on-and-off. In these instances, physicians recommend surveillance tests.

When Should You Visit a Heart Specialist?

The persistent pain in the chest is the most powerful sign of cardiac problems. You can go see a doctor right away if the pain is too much or if you feel any other things such as heartbeats that are not regular, faintness, inability to breathe normally, tiredness, or swelling in the legs. Individuals with a personal or family medical history of heart disorders should not avoid palpitations or chest pain since this could be the onset of a fatal condition.

Train your body to listen to the warning signs, and unless you're otherwise okay, just pay attention to the rare skipped beats and observe if there's a pattern. Emerging symptoms that are sudden, acute, or abnormal are never to be postponed.

What Happens After an ECG?

Usually, a cardiologist goes through your medical record, and then suggests a complete examination, which is most likely an ECG or chest X-ray, to rule out any heart defects. If the ECG shows normal results, but the symptoms are persistent or come and go, then ambulatory ECG monitoring (Holter or event monitor) is often the next step in diagnosis.

An echocardiography (ECHO) is good for finding out about structural or squeezing issues of the heart, and stress testing or extra cardiac imaging may be necessary for those patients who are at risk of ischemia. All these tests aid physicians in knowing not only rhythm but also heart strength and blood.

Can Lifestyle Trigger Chest Pain and Palpitations?

Yes. Most familiar customs may vex the heart:

Too much caffeine

Smoking

Alcohol

Lack of sleep

Stress and anxiety

Dehydration

Heavy meals

Poor physical activity

The solutions to such habits usually minimise the non-harmful palpitations and elevate the overall health of the heart. Nevertheless, medical testing in cases of symptom presentation does not substitute lifestyle change in any way.

Simple Tips to Protect Your Heart

Neglecting chest pain is not an option.

Reduce caffeine and smoking

Stay hydrated

Exercise regularly

Manage stress

Get regular health checkups

Manage blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol.

Above all, do not solicit late.

Conclusion

The chest pains and palpitations may be terrifying but is the way that the body is alerting you. These can be minor causes and there are those reasons that can cause a risk to life. According to the explanation of Dr Ravankumar P Rasalkar, there is no test that is more efficient and simplest to do on the heart disorders than ECG. It is fast in displaying an indication of whether the rhythm or blood flow of the heart is irregular and assists the doctors to take immediate action.

When your chest is heavy, and your heart is pounding with no reason, and something doesn't seem right, then don't guess. Have an ECG carried out and have the heart talk. Early testing would save significant harm, save lives and would provide you with some peace of mind.

